EA names the date for next-gen games reveal – will we see Battlefield 6?

EA has announced it will digitally host its annual EA Play event on June 11, with the studio promising the reveal of "world premieres, news and more".

EA Play 2020 will be held on what was supposed to be the final day of E3 2020, before the conference cancelled. While EA hasn't attended E3 for years, the publisher typically holds its independent EA Play stream in the run up to the annual gaming conference in lieu of its previous traditional conference.

Last year's EA Play seen the publisher announcing the Island Living expansion pack for The Sims 4, a new Apex Legends character and gameplay footage from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

EA Play Live goes digital in 2020! See you on June 11th at 4pm PST... World premieres, news and more!

EA Play typically is quite community-focused with the publisher taking over the Hollywood Palladium to allow gamers to try out some of its biggest upcoming games. However, this year the stream will be digital only - so expect a lineup of announcement trailers and first-looks.

What are we expecting to see?

At EA Play 2020, we're expecting to see EA's lineup of next-gen games. So far the publisher has confirmed it's working on Battlefield 6, which will come to PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021, and we can expect to see annual releases like FIFA 21 hit the next-gen consoles too. So we're hoping we'll get a glimpse of them at this event.

But what about the games that are less certain? Well, considering the EA Star Wars Twitter account tweeted out the announcement, we're hoping the publisher has a new Star Wars game in the works. We would also love to see next-gen Sims, instead of a mountain of expansion packs. Respawn has also hinted at next-gen Apex Legends via job listings, so maybe we'll hear more about that.

Either way, we know EA has some exciting things cooking.

"The power of the new consoles is gonna be substantially greater than existing consoles," said EA CFO Blake Jorgensen in an investor call in January. "We can do a lot more [with PS5 and Xbox Series X]. Things we’re doing will blow people’s minds."

EA Play will take place at 4pm PT / 7pm ET on June 11 (or 12am BST / 9am AEST on June 12).