NHL Stadium Series live stream 2022: how to watch Lightning vs Predators online from anywhere

Commemorative jerseys, one of the biggest crowds in NHL history, and a whole load of awesome honky-tonk pageantry are just some of the attractions on show as the Nashville Predators host their first ever outdoor NHL regular season game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It promises to be one of the best spectacles of the season, so read on as we explain how to watch the NHL Stadium Series live stream online wherever you are.

The Preds are on course for a spot in the playoffs, but things have become a little rocky of late. John Hynes' men have had a tough February, their 6-4 victory over the Panthers ending a run of four straight defeats, including particularly damaging ones against the Stars and Jets.

That they face the reigning champions on what should be a day of celebration in Nashville could be a blessing or a curse. The Bolts have won three in a row since falling to the all-conquering Avalanche, and will be well-rested for their trip north.

Of course, there's plenty more to look forward to besides the battle on the ice. Country music stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley will be performing live at Nissan Stadium, and there's got to be a tribute to Pekka Rinne, Smashville's legendary goaltender and all-time leader in wins whose No. 35 jersey was retired on Thursday.

Read on for details on how to get a 2022 NHL Stadium Series live stream and watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Nashville Predators online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Stadium Series live stream: FREE 3-day Sling trial

With the NHL Stadium Series being televised on TNT, cord cutters can watch the game with a Sling TV subscription. Sign up to Sling Orange or Blue now and try it out for free. If you like what you see then you can continue your subscription for $35 per month and access 30+ cable channels on the same package.

How to watch 2022 NHL Stadium Series in US

The NHL Stadium Series is being shown on TNT in the US. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, then you're good to go. The puck drops at 7.30pm ET / 6.30pm CT / 4.30pm PT on Saturday. Watch 2022 NHL Stadium Series without cable TNT is included in the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV's Orange - which also includes TBS and ESPN - or Blue packages. Those three channels will let you live stream nearly 100 nationally televised games this season, with ABC coverage available via simulcasts on ESPN3, which is included on the plan too. Better still, new users can take advantage of the Sling TV 3-day FREE trial to watch Lightning vs Predators for free. Sling TV costs $35 a month thereafter and includes 30+ other channels. And as there's no contract, you can cancel before you spend a penny. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which also includes TNT, ESPN and TBS. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch a 2022 NHL Stadium Series live stream from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the 2022 NHL Stadium Series from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution that can also help you get around blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to regular NHL games.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Lightning vs Predators: live stream in Canada

Sportsnet is showing the 2022 NHL Stadium Series in Canada, with the puck set to drop at 7.30pm ET / 6.30pm CT / 4.30pm PT on Saturday. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to watch the hockey as normal.

How to live stream NHL Stadium Series in UK

In the UK, the NHL Stadium Series is being shown on Premier Sports, but be warned that the action is set to get underway at 12.30am GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Premier Sports has exclusive rights to the NHL in the UK, and is available on TV from £12.99 per month through both Sky and Virgin Media. The network also has its own streaming-only option available, also costing £12.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Can I watch 2022 NHL Stadium Series in Australia?

Foxtel channel ESPN and the excellent sports streaming service Kayo Sports are usually the places to watch the NHL Down Under, but sadly there's no confirmed broadcaster for the 2022 NHL Stadium Series in Australia at the time of writing.

The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.