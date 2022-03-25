How to watch Pachinko online: stream the new Apple TV Plus drama series where you are

Concerning a Korean family whose lives play out against the upheaval of the 20th century, Pachinko is an epic 8-part drama featuring Academy Award winner Youn Yuh-jung (Minari). It’s one of 2022’s must-see shows, and below we explain how to watch Pachinko online and 100% free with a subscription to Apple TV Plus.

Premiere date: Friday, March 25 New episodes: every Friday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT Cast: Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Min-ho, Kim Minha, Jin Ha, Soji Arai, Kaho Minami, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson

Adapted by Soo Hugh from the bestselling novel of the same name, Pachinko tells the story of an immigrant family between the years of 1910 and 1989 and charts the life-changing events that befall them – including the deadly Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923 and the onset of World War II.

Sunja – played by three different actresses – is the heart of the show. Born in a Korea occupied by the Japanese, she displays a Gone with the Wind-style determination to escape the hardships that blight her family. Her story, however, soon becomes bound up with that of Koh Hansu (Lee Min Hoh, Boys Over Flowers), an enigmatic merchant and fish broker from a wealthy family in Japan.

Also featuring Soji Araj as Sunja’s wealthy son and Jin Ha (Love Life) as her highly Westernized grandson, Pachinko is breath-taking in its scope, weaving back and forth through time to create a moving dialogue about love, sacrifice, and the bonds of family.

The first three episodes of this highly-acclaimed series arrive exclusively on Apple TV Plus on Friday, March 25, from around 12am PT / 3am ET. New episodes land at the same time each week, up until the series conclusion on April 29. For viewers concerned about anything getting lost in translation, while the series is present in both Japanese and Korean, there are multiple subtitle options and English dubbed versions available too. Offering a raft of exclusive movies, documentaries and kids shows, with most offered in glorious 4K and HDR, there's currently a 7-day Apple TV Plus free trial for you to try it out. If you choose to continue, the Apple TV Plus cost thereafter works out as $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month.

Now available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is Apple's very own exclusive subscription streaming service.

You can sign up and watch Apple TV Plus content through Apple’s TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony. You can also get Apple TV Plus on Chromecast in addition to Roku and Fire TV devices, plus PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

Alternatively, you could also watch Apple TV Plus on a browser like Google Chrome.

While Apple's answer to Netflix has a comparatively small library of films and shows to get stuck into – just over 100 and counting – what's available is top-notch, well-produced fare with little in the way of filler.

The Morning Show was the calling card for Apple TV Plus at launch, costing $15 million per episode. It was complemented by the epic sci-fi drama See starring Jason Momoa, space drama For All Mankind, and period comedy Dickinson. Severance is one of the more recent hits.

Of course, the service's breakout success has been the Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso, following the eponymous American football coach hired to manage a Premier League football team. It's earned an army of fans and an impressive amount of awards attention, netting 20 Primetime Emmy nominations in 2021 – a record for a freshman series.

The small but great library is set to grow at a steady pace and Apple TV Plus looks to have a pretty strong-looking upcoming schedule of new exclusive content.

Docuseries They Call Me Magic arrives on April 22, about the life of sports icon Earvin "Magic" Johnson and featuring candid interviews with celebrities including Barack Obama, Michael Jordan, and Earvin's wife Cookie Johnson. Meanwhile, in about a month's time the thriller Shining Girls debuts on April 29. A highly-anticipated serialisation of a best-selling novel, this taut show has Elizabeth Moss play a newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions are derailed after enduring a traumatic assault.

And finally, due to be released "sometime in 2022" is Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon , which promises a 'large-scale Western' featuring Hollywood big guns Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.