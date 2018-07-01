The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge unlocked SIM-free prices in July 2018

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Fact File Release date: March 11 2016

Launch price: $769/£640/AU$1,249/Rs 56,900

Platform: Android 7 Nougat

Storage: 32B / 64GB

Camera: 12MP / 5MP

Screen: 5.5-inch 1440x2560

Battery: 3600mAh

Colours: White, gold, silver,black

TechRadar rating: ★★★★★

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge was the best smartphone of 2016, and even two years later it still holds up as a brilliant handset. What makes it an even more compelling purchase is that thanks to this year's launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, prices are beginning to drop for the older - yet still brilliant - Galaxy S7 Edge.

So, buying a SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge will give you a former flagship phone that's stylish and powerful, but for an affordable price. To make things even easier, we've trawled the internet for the best prices on unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge handsets to make sure you get the very best deal.

You're probably looking for a new SIM-free phone deal to replace a lost or stolen phone, or looking to save some serious cash by getting the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge with a cheap SIM only deal. You can buy a new SIM for a tiny amount per month, so combining the two could save you a packet on a standard contract deal. Plus, you can go for a 12-month or even 30-day plan rather than committing to two years.

So before you start typing in credit card deals for your new phone deal, make sure to have a good look at the below table first. TechRadar's custom-made price comparison chart will ensure you pay the very least for a SIM-free, unlocked, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

Today's cheapest Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge unlocked / SIM free prices: