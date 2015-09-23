Amazon Prime sign-ups get discounted for one-day only

Update: Amazon has confirmed to us that the Transparent Prime offer is indeed US-only. Perhaps next time the e-tailer wins, there will be a global price slash.

Original story below...

Streaming services won big during the Emmy's and one company wants to give back.

On Friday, September 25th starting at 12:01 AM ET, and ending at 11:59 PM PT, Amazon is offering up its Prime services for $67.

It's a limited, one day sale that's for new customers and will only last the year. The price will resume the $99 fee once the year is over.

The 67 dollar price point is in reference to Amazon's five wins at the 67th Emmy's Awards show. The online e-tailer is likely trying to garner even more attention for its Prime Instant Video Service where original Amazon show Transparent won several awards.

You'll also get access to the Kindle Owner's Lending Library (if you have a Kindle), Prime Photos through Amazon Cloud Drive and of course, the two-day shipping.

It's unclear if the offer is US-only though we've reached to Amazon and will update once we hear back.