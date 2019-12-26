These seasonal VPN deals will help surf securely, stream safely...and save money

Hunting out the best VPN deals may not feel like the most festive use of your time, but if you're wanting to protect your new tech devices or facilitate streaming of the family's favorite Christmas movie then it's worth downloading a VPN while the prices are reduced.

VPNs' encrypted tunnels make them brilliant at helping you stay anonymous online, while their ability to modify your IP address potentially opens up a whole new world of shows and sports to stream.

And what better season to purchase one than now - we've got some fantastic VPN deals. Even the world's best service - ExpressVPN - has 49% off and three months free.

The only problem with all of this choice? Many have been announced as winter deals, so we don't know how long they'll be around. But keep reading, and we'll take you through our favorite VPN deals that you can get right now.

1. The absolute best VPN around:

2. Huge discount on an incredible VPN service

Cyberghost | 1 years | $12.95 $2.50 per month | 76% saving

Get a whole year of this fantastic VPN provider for just $35, that's just about $2.50 a month. Not only is Cyberghost offering a slightly insane discount, this provider is within our top five best VPN rankings, it also boasts 5,700 servers and can support up to 7 devices. We're told that this deal will end on Friday, December 27

3. A discount and freebie from a VPN name you know:

4. One of the cheapest VPN deals of them all

5. A fantastic value for money VPN deal

SaferVPN| 3 years | $2.50 a month | 81% off)

This is the ideal VPN deal for anyone concerned with cybersecurity first, SaferVPN ensures online safety and has automatic protection when you access insecure Wi-Fi. However, its feats don't stop there as the provider can also unblock Netflix, making it great for streaming fans. Sort out all of your VPN needs for the next three years with a one grand total of $89.99.

