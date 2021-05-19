PS5 game deals: save on Demon's Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and more

Sony has announced that its annual Days of Play Celebration sale is kicking off next week, offering discounts on PS4 games, PSVR games and PS5 launch titles.

This is the first time we've seen PS5 launch titles being discounted, with the likes of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Marvel's Spiderman Ultimate Edition set to have their prices slashed.

But it's not just PS5 games that are going on offer. PS4 games including Days Gone, Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part 2 and Tsushima will be discounted too, while the PSVR game offering includes Until Dawn Rush of Blood, Farpoint, Astro Bot, Marvel's Iron Man VR and Blood and Truth.

New PS5 games: upcoming PS5 game release dates

Best PS5 games: the PlayStation 5 games you need to play

Where to buy PS5: all the latest restock updates

The Days of Play sale goes live on May 26 and will run for 14 days, ending on June 9. It's worth noting that PlayStation Store sales don't always offer the biggest discounts around, so we advise either shopping at other retailers for PS4 and PSVR game deals or holding out a few months for PS5 games deals - until third-party retailers are slashing their prices.

Black Friday is typically a great time to pick up big discounts on both PlayStation and Xbox games - if you can wait until November.

Days of Play

Sony's Days of Play is an annual community event held to celebrate PlayStation players. This year, throughout the event, PS4 and PS5 players can register for the PlayStation Player Celebration, where they can work together with other players to complete shared challenges and earn prizes. including exclusive PSN avatars and PS4 themes.

In addition, Sony will be running a free online multiplayer weekend to allow those without PS Plus to access PlayStation game multiplayer modes for a limited time. Though, details on when that will be haven't been shared yet.

You can find out more about Days of Play here.