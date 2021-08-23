How to watch Chapelwaite online and stream new episodes of the Stephen King adaptation where you are

The new ten-part horror series and Stephen King adaptation, Chapelwaite, is finally here and we couldn't be more excited. The new drama is expected to reveal the dark history and hidden secrets of the Boone family, following their journey to their ancestral home in Preacher’s Corner. We’re here to tell you how to watch Chapelwaite and enjoy this new horror show from anywhere.

Set in the 1850s, Chapelwaite follows the story of Captain Charles Boone as he relocates his family of 3 to his old ancestral manor house in Maine, following the death of his wife at sea. However, their return to the creepy mansion reveals a haunted past as the Boone family are met with unexpected guests, and viewers are expected to encounter a gripping, gothic horror story.

Written by brothers Jason and Peter Filardi and produced by Donald De Line, the new series follows the short story Jerusalem's Lot, an epistolary tale by Stephen King in 1978.

Oscar-winner Adrien Brody will be playing Charles Boone and will be joined by Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire who will be portraying Rebecca Morgan, a young writer turned governess.

Keep on reading to find out how to watch Chapelwaite online across the globe as we anticipate a spooky series for viewers.

How to watch Chapelwaite online from outside your country

You don’t have to miss out on the new TV show Chapelwaite, as thanks to a VPN you’re able to bypass any geo-block on your device if you’re abroad.

VPN’s are really easy (and safe) to use as they effectively trick your device into thinking you’re in a completely different location. By downloading and installing a VPN you’ll be able to watch live TV and on-demand content whenever you like. Most importantly, you’ll be able to stream all 10 episodes of Chapelwaite as and when they air.

Use a VPN to watch Chapelwaite from abroad

How to watch Chapelwaite online in the US

The new horror series will be making its way to the screens in the US and viewers will be able to watch Chapelwaite on EPIX. Cable viewers with EPIX in their channel list can watch each episode every Sunday from August 22 at 10pm ET / PT or 9pm. Cord cutters have plenty of options too, as you’ll be able to watch Chapelwaite online with streaming services that carry EPIX. We recommend signing up for Amazon Prime Video as you’re able to benefit from a 30-day free trial of Prime Video, as well as getting EPIX for 99¢ for your first three months. This means, once you've signed up to Prime Video you’ll also need to sign up for an EPIX channel sub to access their catalog of shows. New Amazon Prime members will be able to access a whole host of movies, TV series, and Amazon Originals like The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel, Prime Music, free Prime delivery, and much more. At the end of the free trial period, a monthly subscription will cost you $12.99 a month, or $8.99 a month if you just opt for Prime Video. Alternatively, as an EPIX Productions series, you’ll be able to stream each episode of Chapelwaite with EPIX NOW. They offer a 7-day free trial which allows you to access thousands of movies, and popular TV series, including the Godfather of Harlem. After the free trial, you can stay signed up with a monthly membership that costs $5.99 a month, although you can cancel this at any time. For more streaming options you'll find Chapelwaite on Philo and FuboTV which both offer a 7-day free trial, however do sit on the more pricey side. If you're out of the country and want to watch the new drama show, downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN is a great option that'll ensure you don't miss out on the latest episode.





Can I watch Chapelwaite online in Canada?

For cable owners in Canada, you’ll be able to watch all the new episodes of Chapelwaite on the CTV Sci-Fi Channel when they air every Sunday from August 22, at 10pm ET / PT. If you prefer watching on your device, you can also stream content for free via CTV online site or download the CTV Go app. You'll be able to stream a wide range of shows, both live and on-demand via your TV, phone, and tablet. For Americans visiting Canada and hopeful to catch the new series, you’re able to purchase a VPN, connect to your US account, and stream the horror series just like you were back home.



How to watch Chapelwaite: stream the new horror series in Australia for free

The premiere of Chaplewaite, episode 1 'Blood Calls Blood' will debut exclusively on Stan from Monday, August 23, with a new episode released every week. If you sign up to Stan, not only will you have access to hundreds of movies and TV shows like Breaking Bad, Gangs of London, and Clarice, you’ll also be able to benefit from a 30-day free trial. In that time you can binge-watch Stan’s exclusive shows, including the brand new series Penny Dreadful City of Angels, Will & Grace, and Yellowstone all without having to pay a single penny. Once your free trial had ended, paid memberships start at AUS$10 for the Basic plan. The mid-tier, Standard plan is AUS$14, or, for the Premium plan, it’s AUS$19 a month with access to Ultra 4K HD quality and up to four screens. Not in AUS? No problem. With a VPN you can still stream your favorite Stan shows from anywhere in the world. If you’re looking for the best VPN option we recommend Express VPN which provides 3 months extra FREE with an annual subscription plan.





How to watch Chapelwaite online in the UK?

We’re still anticipating a release date for the new American horror to be aired in the UK for viewers to catch a glimpse of the Stephen King adaptation. For now, Chapelwaite will have to remain on the watchlist, until it’s available for UK viewers to stream. As soon as a release is announced, we’ll update this page so it’s worth bookmarking and checking back to make sure you don’t miss out.

