Best small mouse 2019: the best small mice you can buy today

There are many reasons to opt for the best small mouse when you’re building your new rig or upgrading your old peripherals. To start, if you’ve got small to average-sized hands, a smaller mouse will be more comfortable and less fatiguing to use.

But, the best small mice are great for other things, too. If you’re a traveling or work remotely and would like to get through your busy workload at a shared workspace, having a compact mouse to effortlessly stash in your messenger bag or backpack is convenient. Not to mention, space-saving.

If you’re looking for a small mouse, you’ve come to the right spot. We scoured the streets (and cyberspace) to find the best small mice you must consider for your next peripheral purchase, some of which are best for productivity, some are excellent gaming mice, all under five inches in length.

And, if you’ve struck out so far in your search for the best small mouse for you, worry not. You’re sure to find one on this list. And, while we haven't had a chance to test every single mouse on this list, we used our mouse expertise to find some smaller mice that should absolutely satisfy your needs.

1. Cooler Master MasterMouse MM520

Great for gaming

DPI: up to 12000 | Interface: USB | Buttons: 7 | Ergonomics: Right-handed | Dimensions: 3.09 x 4.65 x 1.16 in (78.49 x 116.8 x 29.46 mm)

Highly capable sensor

Good switches

Decent comfort

Questionable build quality

No better than the competition

Claw grip gamers will love this diminutive peripheral, especially if they’ve got smaller hands. The Cooler Master MasterMouse MM520 is very feature-rich for a gaming mouse that’s under $50, and rightly so. With seven programmable buttons, up to 12,000 DPI, four On-the-Fly DPI Adjustment profiles, OMRON switches rated for 20 million clicks and three RGB lighting zones that are fully programmable, you’re definitely more than getting your money’s worth. And, that is why this best small mouse is one of our favorite gaming mice. At that price, however, just don’t expect this mouse to have the most rigid build quality.

2. Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless

Wicked wireless for gaming

DPI: 10,000 | Interface: Bluetooth, USB | Buttons: 6 | Ergonomics: Right-handed | Dimensions: 4.6 x 2.7 x 1.6 in (116 x 68 x 40 mm)

Unbelievably inexpensive

Perfect ergonomics for palm and claw grippers

Reliable wireless connection

Buried charging port

Right-handers only need apply

Are wireless mice even good for gaming? If there’s low enough latency, then it will definitely work. And, in the Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless’ case, that’s not the only gaming-friendly feature. Also among the best gaming mice we’ve ever tested, this small mouse delivers top-notch performance at a very accessible price tag. It also comes with 10,000 DPI, as well as many of the bells and whistles you could want, from RGB lighting and six fully programmable buttons to up to 60 hours of battery life. If the wireless thing just isn’t cutting it for you, wired connectivity is also on hand.

3. Logitech MX Anywhere 2S

The best small mouse

DPI: up to 4000 | Interface: Unifying Receiver, Bluetooth | Buttons: 7 | Ergonomics: Right-handed | Dimensions: 3.95 x 2.43 x 1.35 in (100.3 x 61.6 x 34.4 mm)

Highly customizable buttons

Tracking on any surface

Seamlessly switch between computers

Not for lefties

Not for FPS gaming

A little on the heavy side

Because of Logitech’s knack for creating some of the most ingenious peripherals on the market, it’s hardly a surprise that the Swiss manufacturer is topping our best small mouse list with its MX Anywhere 2S. This petite pointer, which also gets our vote as one of the best mice , is barely 4 inches in size, which is why Logitech is touting it as an on-the-go device, but there’s a lot more to this mouse than its compact body.

For efficient multi-tasking and seamless workflows, the MX Anywhere 2S utilizes Logitech flow so you can move across three computers without much fuss. It also offers hyper-fast scrolling, tracks on any surface, and only needs three minutes of charging for a full day’s use. Best of all, it’s sculpted beautifully, like an adorable robot mouse that you’d want to be best friends with. Unfortunately, we haven't had a chance to test the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S, but looking at the spec sheet, we're sure this is the best small mouse you can buy today.

4. Apple Magic Mouse 2

Best for Mac users

DPI: 1300 | Interface: Bluetooth, Lightning port, Wireless | Buttons: 0 | Ergonomics: Ambidextrous | Dimensions: 4.47 x 2.25 x 0.85 in (113.5 x 57.1 x 21.6 mm)

Good-looking mouse

Long battery life

Cannot use while charging

Can be fatiguing

If you’ve read some of our best Mac reviews, we’re pretty sure you know how we feel about Apple’s Magic Mouse and its follow up, Magic Mouse 2. These svelte peripherals are the best companions to your macOS machine. In fact, they’re the best small mouse for your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air. Among its many features are the multi-touch surface so you can swipe and scroll as if you’re using a touchscreen, and the wireless functionality so you won’t be held back by those pesky cables. This successor also tracks easier, moves smoother and pairs more effortlessly with your Mac. And, at under an inch thick, it’ll slip easily wherever you want to put it, including your shirt pocket.

5. Logitech M330 Silent Plus

The quietest

DPI: 1000 | Interface: Wireless, USB | Buttons: 3 | Ergonomics: Right-handed | Dimensions: 4.15 x 2.67 x 1.51 in (105.4 x 67.9 x 38.4 mm)

Very quiet

Good battery life

Not a lot of features

Prefer working at your favorite coffee shop so you can caffeinate yourself all day? Logitech’s M330 Silent Plus didn’t just make the cut because of its small body at 4.15 inches long and 2.67 inches wide. It made this list because it’s the best small mouse we’ve found that’s near silent, so much so that it got the Quiet Mark certification from the UK Noise Abatement Society. Mind you, it’s not just its left and right buttons that are quiet (while still offering that satisfying tactile feel). It’ll also quietly glide over the surface its on, and that scroll wheel will roll smoothly and silently too. Other features to love include its energy-saving functionality, wireless connection and Logitech’s Advanced Optical Tracking for precise movements. We don't have a full review of the Logitech M330 Silent Plus, but we can absolutely tell that it deserves a spot on this list.

6. Microsoft Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600

Best wireless

DPI: 1000 | Interface: Bluetooth | Buttons: 3 | Ergonomics: Ambidextrous | Dimensions: 3.75 x 2.25 in (95.4 x 57.1 mm)

Cheap

Very comfortable

Basic

The Microsoft Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600 isn’t just the best small mouse for a mobile lifestyle, but it’s also extremely comfortable to use, with its beautifully sculpted design. One of the most affordable mice on this list, this tiny tracker actually has a lot to offer: from the 4-way scroll wheel that will let you navigate seamlessly and its BlueTrack technology for more precision, to the fact that it doesn’t require a transceiver to connect to your laptop or desktop computer, instead utilizing the power of Bluetooth 4.0 technology. It’s not rechargeable, but with battery life of up to 12 months, you’ll still save money.

7. Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 1850

The ambidextrous ace

DPI: 1000 | Interface: USB 1.0 Nano Transceiver | Buttons: 3 | Ergonomics: Ambidextrous | Dimensions: 3.95 x 2.29 in (100 x 58.1 mm)

Great battery life

Comfortable

Durable

Wheel not as smooth

This ace for ambidexterity is more than just affordable. It’s actually the cheapest mouse on this list at less than 20 bucks, which means flexibility all around, whatever your budget and scrolling hand is. For that, this is definitely one of the best small mice for everyone. But, there’s more to a mouse than that (or the fact that it’s small and portable): it’s also very comfortable to use, has wireless functionality and offers up to six months of battery usage. Best yet, it comes in different (read: attractive and vibrant) colors, which adds a bit of pizzazz to your boring setup.

8. Logitech Ultrathin Touch Mouse T630

The thinnest best small mouse

DPI: 1000 | Interface: Bluetooth | Buttons: 1 | Ergonomics: Ambidextrous | Dimensions: 3.35 x 2.32 x 0.71 in (85 x 59 x 18 mm)

Beautiful

Fast charging

Not as ergonomic

If you’re looking for something that’s extra ultra-thin, then Logitech’s Ultrathin Touch Mouse T630 may just be fated to join your computer setup. The manufacturer actually designed this thin and tiny mouse for Ultrabooks. At 3.35 inches long and 0.71mm thick, it’s definitely well-deserving of its accolade as the best small mouse, especially with that gorgeous brushed metal body and silky-smooth surface. We’re fans of its touch functionality, Easy-Switch technology (to switch from one device to another) and its quick, one-minute charging time for an additional hour of use. Mind the price tag; this svelte mouse isn’t exactly cheap but, it might just be worth the money.

9. Logitech Wireless Ultra Portable M187

The prettiest

DPI: 1000 | Interface: USB Nano Receiver | Buttons: 3 | Ergonomics: Ambidextrous | Dimensions: 3.22 x 1.94 x 1.25 in (81.9 x 49.4 x 31.8 mm)

Comfortable

Easy to use

Versatile

Not as durable

In the computing scene, it’s hard to take something seriously when its touting candy-colored designs, but in Logitech Wireless Ultra Portable M187 case, we’ll happily make an exception. Small and portable, this wireless mouse comes in three different – not to mention, adorable – colors that we’re fans of: blue, teal and blossom. If you’re not, it makes for the perfect, affordable gift. Don’t let that low price tag fool you, either. This mouse is very reliable and will do an excellent job getting you through your productivity tasks. It’s not rechargeable, not at that price, but it will make that single AAA battery last for six months.

10. Jelly Comb Slim Wireless Mouse

The smallest

DPI: 1600 | Interface: USB 2.0 Nano Receiver | Buttons: 3 | Ergonomics: Ambidextrous | Dimensions: 2.4 x 1.4 x 4.6 in (61 x 35.6 x 116.8 mm)

Ergonomic

Great battery life

Very quiet

Isn't as durable

Much like the Logitech Wireless Ultra Portable M187, this mouse is very attractive. In fact, it comes in more vibrant colors – our favorite’s the purple on green one. But this highly-rated mouse has another thing going for it: it’s the smallest mouse on this list. But wait, there’s more. The Jelly Comb Slim Wireless Mouse is quiet, reliable, durable enough at over 5 million clicks and has a 15 meter range. Again, it’s not rechargeable, but it’ll make that single AAA battery last for up to 18 months. And, since you get all of that for less than $10, you can go crazy and buy all the colors you want (there’s more than 20 of them).