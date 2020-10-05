This Sony 65-inch 4K TV gets a $430 price cut ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The countdown to Amazon Prime Day has officially begun, and the retail giant is giving us a sneak peek with an incredible TV deal that you can snag today. For a limited time, Amazon has this Sony 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $970 (was $1,399.99). That's a whopping $430 discount and an incredible price for a 4K TV loaded with premium features.



The all-new Sony X900H 65-inch TV has everything you'd want in your dream TV. The 4K TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience with an ultra HD picture that features 4K X-Reality PRO to provide stunning accuracy and brilliant colors. Gamers will also get to enjoy the Sony 4K gaming TV feature that provides a smoother and more enhanced gaming experience. The smart TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, so you can use your TV as a hub to control compatible smart home devices and use your voice to play movies, ask questions, and more.



As we mentioned above, this is an incredible deal for a premium 4K big-screen TV and the best price we've seen for this 2020 model. We can't guarantee you'll find a better price on Prime Day, so you should take advantage of this deal now before it's too late.

Amazon 4K TV deal of the day:

Sony 65-inch X900H Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,399.99 $970 at Amazon

Packed with premium features, the 2020 Sony 65-inch 4K TV gets a $430 price cut at Amazon. The Ultra HD smart TV features a game mode for a super-smooth experience and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

