Selecting the right show for your next TV binge is no easy task, especially when it’s not only the show you have to pick, but the streaming service, too. Yet with so many of us flocking towards the big boys, Netflix and Amazon Prime, the service that houses the best selection of seminal shows often remains overlooked: Hulu.

With an impressive range of original content alongside game-changers from every genre, from comedy to sci-fi to horror and fantasy, Hulu’s binge-worthy catalogue promises to keep your peepers occupied for the foreseeable future. Additionally, unlike its counterparts, Hulu offers next-day viewing for those shows still airing on traditional US TV networks. No more hanging around until aeons after the season finale, no sir!

Still need convincing? Then hopefully this 15-part taster of some – but by no means all – of the best TV shows on Hulu should do the trick.