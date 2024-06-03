How to watch Clipped basketball miniseries from anywhere

With the 2024 NBA playoffs reaching their denouement, Hulu and Disney Plus have chosen the perfect time to premiere the sports docudrama Clipped, which tells the story of the scandal that hit the Los Angeles Clippers a decade ago. Here are the details you need to watch Clipped online, and how to stream it from wherever you in the world.

Previously documented through The Sterling Affairs for ESPN's 30 for 30 podcast strand, Gina Welch has now created and co-written a dramatized small screen version for FX.

Set in 2014, at Clipped's heart is a relationship between two men – the Clippers' coach Doc Rivers (played here by Laurence Fishburne) and owner Donald Sterling (Ed O'Neill). While Rivers was managing his roster to on-court success in a .695 regular season, Sterling's extra-marital activity and recorded racial slurs were about to lead the franchise to ignominy off it.

If you don't already know the story, prepare for your jaw to drop at Sterling's brazen mismanagement, and how the two women in his life – wife Shelly Sterling (Jacki Weaver) and assistant-slash-mistress V. Stiviano (Cleopatra Coleman) – each played their part in one of the biggest scandals to hit the NBA this century.

And if you do know it... well, sit back and enjoy the fireworks! Keep reading to discover how to watch Clipped online and from anywhere.

If you’re traveling abroad when you want to stream Clipped, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Viewers outside the US can watch Clipped on Disney Plus, the show’s international home. New episodes arrive weekly every Tuesday, with the first two hitting the platform globally on Tuesday, June 4. You can take a look at Disney Plus prices and plans where you are, starting at £4.99 / CA$7.99 / AU$13.99 per month. Away from home? You can still connect to your usual VOD services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the US.

White Party – Tuesday, June 4 A Blessing and a Curse – Tuesday, June 4 Let the Games Began – Tuesday, June 11 Winning Ugly – Tuesday, June 18 The Best Worlds – Tuesday, June 25 Keep Smiling – Tuesday, July 2

