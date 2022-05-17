How to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 6 online: stream the finale from anywhere

It’s Halloween in Derry, and as Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and the wee English fella are amping themselves up for the gig of all gigs, everyone’s worst fears are set to be realised. Derry Girls is coming to an end, but it's not all bad news, as there's a special extended final final episode coming very soon. Read on to find out what to expect from the grand finale and discover how to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 6 online from anywhere in the world, including for free in the UK.

They've somehow got their hands on the hottest tickets in town and the chance to meet Fatboy Slim, but something tells us things aren't going to go exactly to plan. Lisa McGee's ragtag crew of sharp-witted rascals are in the crosshairs of something big, which promises to bring the series to a bittersweet conclusion.

Derry Girls season 3 episode 6, however, will be quickly followed by The Agreement, a one-hour special set one year after the events of the finale. With Erin and Orla annoyed that the Good Friday Agreement referendum might overshadow their joint 18th birthday party, the prospect of adulthood begins to dawn, and it isn't pretty.

Follow our guide as we detail how to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 6 online where you are.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 finale online for FREE in the UK

In the UK, Derry Girls is being shown for FREE on Channel 4, with the season 3 finale set to air at 9pm BST on Tuesday, May 17. That means you can also watch online via Channel 4's All4 streaming service, which is available on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire. Outside the UK? To access your preferred streaming service from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 online outside your country

If you find yourself eager to watch the Derry Girls finale online while you're off on holiday or abroad for business, you’ll likely encounter annoying geo-restrictions that will prevent you from accessing your usual streaming service.

Luckily, getting the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – offers a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

