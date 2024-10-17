Where to watch Rivals season 1 online and from around the world

How to watch Rivals season 1

Watch Rivals season 1 as Jilly Cooper's steamy novel of lust, love and, well... rivalry gets adapted for TV. The show is sure to get everybody talking, so keep reading as we explain how to watch Rivals season 1 online from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Friday, October 18 US stream: Hulu 30-day FREE trial International stream: Disney Plus (CA, UK, AU) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

The story of Rivals revolves around the battle for superiority between conservative politician Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and TV owner Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant). A feud has been going on between their families for years, but things go to another level when they go into battle over the ownership of a TV station.

Largely set in the beauty of the Cotswolds, Rivals is full of sex, lies and '80s tunes. Classic Jilly Cooper. Might Campbell-Black actually be falling in love though? Alongside Tennant, there is a top cast including Danny Dyer and Lisa McGrillis, who plays love interest Taggie. Keep reading our guide on where to watch Rivals season 1 online and from anywhere.

How to watch Rivals season 1 in the US

If you’re traveling abroad when Rivals season 1 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Rivals season 1 from anywhere.

How to watch Rivalss season 1 online in UK, Canada, Australia and worldwide

All episodes of Rivals season 1 drop globally on Disney Pluson Friday, October 18. Disney Plus doesn’t currently offer a free trial but you can take a look at Disney Plus prices and plans where you are. American away from home? You can still connect to your usual VOD services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the US.

Rivals season 1 trailer

Rivals | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Rivals season 1 premieres on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus globally on Friday, October 18. All episodes land that day.

Rivals season 1 episode schedule

Episode 1: Friday, October 18

Episode 2: Friday, October 18

Episode 3: Friday, October 18

Episode 4: Friday, October 18

Episode 5: Friday, October 18

Episode 6: Friday, October 18

Episode 7: Friday, October 18

Episode 8: Friday, October 18

Who is in the cast of Rvials season 1? Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham Aidan Turner as Declan O'Hara Victoria Smurfit as Maud O'Hara Bella Maclean as Taggie O'Hara Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O'Hara Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker Oliver Chris as James Vereker Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham Luke Pasqualino as Basil 'Bas' Baddingham Louis Landau as Archie Baddingham Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton Lara Peake as Daysee Butler Annabel Scholey as Beattie Johnson Maggie Steed as Lady Gosling David Calder as Fergus Penney Hubert Burton as Gerald Middleton Luke S Roberts as Unnamed Character Guy Siner as Bishop Brenton Brendan Patricks as Henry Hampshire Rich Keeble as Brian Hetherington

What can we expect from Rivals season 1 An official synopsis from Hulu reads: "Set against the backdrop of power-grabbing social elites, "Rivals" dives headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986, where hair-dos are big and ambitions are even bigger. Deals are brokered in boardrooms, as well as bedrooms. Nobody can be sure who will come out on top. With every man and woman out only for themselves, can true love really blossom?"

Is Rivals season 1 based on a book? Rivals is based on the 1988 novel of the same name by Jilly Cooper. It was of a host of best-selling raunchy novels by Dame Jilly, and the second of the second of the Rutshire Chronicles.