Where to watch Rivals season 1 online and from around the world
Jilly Cooper's classic gets big-budget TV adaptation
How to watch Rivals season 1
Watch Rivals season 1 as Jilly Cooper's steamy novel of lust, love and, well... rivalry gets adapted for TV. The show is sure to get everybody talking, so keep reading as we explain how to watch Rivals season 1 online from anywhere.
|Release date: Friday, October 18
|US stream: Hulu 30-day FREE trial
|International stream: Disney Plus (CA, UK, AU)
Use NordVPN to watch any stream
The story of Rivals revolves around the battle for superiority between conservative politician Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and TV owner Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant). A feud has been going on between their families for years, but things go to another level when they go into battle over the ownership of a TV station.
Largely set in the beauty of the Cotswolds, Rivals is full of sex, lies and '80s tunes. Classic Jilly Cooper. Might Campbell-Black actually be falling in love though? Alongside Tennant, there is a top cast including Danny Dyer and Lisa McGrillis, who plays love interest Taggie. Keep reading our guide on where to watch Rivals season 1 online and from anywhere.
How to watch Rivals season 1 in the US
Rivals season 1 debuts on Hulu, with all episodes dropping on the same day.
There are a number of different Hulu plans and prices available. However, you don’t have to pay a dime if you’re a new member, as Hulu also provides first-time subscribers with a 30-day free trial. After this free trial elapses, plans begin from $7.99 a month. You can also opt to add Disney Plus and ESPN to your Hulu membership and save yourself money with the Disney Plus bundles.
Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch Rivals season 1 on Hulu when traveling outside the States.
How to watch Rivals season 1 from anywhere
How to watch Rivals season 1 online from anywhere
If you’re traveling abroad when Rivals season 1 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch Rivals season 1 from anywhere.
How to watch Rivalss season 1 online in UK, Canada, Australia and worldwide
All episodes of Rivals season 1 drop globally on Disney Pluson Friday, October 18.
Disney Plus doesn’t currently offer a free trial but you can take a look at Disney Plus prices and plans where you are.
American away from home? You can still connect to your usual VOD services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the US.
Rivals season 1 trailer
Rivals season 1 release date
Rivals season 1 premieres on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus globally on Friday, October 18. All episodes land that day.
Rivals season 1 episode schedule
Episode 1: Friday, October 18
Episode 2: Friday, October 18
Episode 3: Friday, October 18
Episode 4: Friday, October 18
Episode 5: Friday, October 18
Episode 6: Friday, October 18
Episode 7: Friday, October 18
Episode 8: Friday, October 18
Who is in the cast of Rvials season 1?
Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black
David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham
Aidan Turner as Declan O'Hara
Victoria Smurfit as Maud O'Hara
Bella Maclean as Taggie O'Hara
Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O'Hara
Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook
Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker
Oliver Chris as James Vereker
Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones
Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones
Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham
Luke Pasqualino as Basil 'Bas' Baddingham
Louis Landau as Archie Baddingham
Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton
Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton
Lara Peake as Daysee Butler
Annabel Scholey as Beattie Johnson
Maggie Steed as Lady Gosling
David Calder as Fergus Penney
Hubert Burton as Gerald Middleton
Luke S Roberts as Unnamed Character
Guy Siner as Bishop Brenton
Brendan Patricks as Henry Hampshire
Rich Keeble as Brian Hetherington
What can we expect from Rivals season 1
An official synopsis from Hulu reads: "Set against the backdrop of power-grabbing social elites, "Rivals" dives headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986, where hair-dos are big and ambitions are even bigger. Deals are brokered in boardrooms, as well as bedrooms. Nobody can be sure who will come out on top. With every man and woman out only for themselves, can true love really blossom?"
Is Rivals season 1 based on a book?
Rivals is based on the 1988 novel of the same name by Jilly Cooper. It was of a host of best-selling raunchy novels by Dame Jilly, and the second of the second of the Rutshire Chronicles.
Disclaimer
