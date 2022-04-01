How to watch The Girl from Plainville online from anywhere

The limited true crime series The Girl from Plainville tells the perturbing story of Conrad Roy III, a Massachusetts teenager who took his own life in 2014 and the part played in the case by his girlfriend, Michelle Carter. Starring The Great's Elle Fanning in the lead role, the eight-episode drama airs weekly beginning March 29. Make sure you know how to watch The Girl from Plainville with a Hulu free trial.

How to watch The Girl from Plainville Air dates: Tuesdays (Mar 29 - May 3) Episodes: 8 Creators: Liz Hannah & Patrick Macmanus Cast: Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox, Colton Ryan, Norbert Leo Butz Streaming options: Hulu (US) | All4 (UK) | Stan (AUS) | W Network (CAN)

The Girl from Plainville takes its inspiration from a 2017 Esquire article by the same that explored the famous case. The show draws on the thousands of text messages, phone calls and emails exchanged between the two teenagers and focuses on teen struggles, mental health, and the development of their mostly virtual romantic relationship until its fatal conclusion with Conrad's (Colton Ryan) suicide. The supporting cast includes Chloë Sevigny at Conrad’s mother, Lynn Roy.

The story opens with the Conrad's suicide raising painful questions for his family and how they – and the local authorities – start to look for answers in his texts from a young woman, which seem to only create more questions still.

The show airs each week on Tuesdays with the first three episodes landing in week one. The transmission date for the fourth is April 4 with the finale on May 3. Read on to find out how to watch The Girl from Plainville online wherever you are.

How to watch The Girl from Plainville in the US

In the US, Hulu is the home of The Girl from Plainville. Each episode will be available to watch on the streaming service to subscribers when they land on Tuesdays. A subscription to Hulu costs $6.99 a month or $12.99/month without ads. You can also benefit from a Hulu free trial of 30 days, or 7 days if you opt for the Hulu + Live TV plan. The best value of all, though, is the Disney Bundle which includes Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+ for $13.99 per month. You can access Hulu through most smart devices, including smart TVs; Android devices; Fire TV and TV stick; Roku devices; Chromecast; iPhones and iPads; PS4 and PS5; Xbox One, Series S/X, and 360; Nintendo Switch; and web browsers.

How to watch The Girl from Plainville online in the UK

UK fans of dramas will have to wait that bit longer for The Girl from Plainville. The show has been picked up by StarzPlay for the UK and Europe but there is no official release date at the time of writing. The StarzPlay UK channel is available via Amazon Channels for £4.99 a month, but you’ll also need a live Amazon Prime subscription. Haven’t got one of those? New subscribers can sign-up for a 30-day free trial and enjoy perks such as free delivery, ad-free music streaming, and thousands of hours of film and TV content without paying a thing. After that time, however, it’s £7.99 a month. So, if you want to keep watching StarzPlay UK content like DC’s Doom Patrol, comedy series The Great, Castle Rock, Outlander and Godfather of Harlem, you’ll be paying a monthly total of £12.98. You’re free of course to cancel either subscription at any time. The StarzPlay UK platform is also available for download on iOS, ROKU, and a wide range of Android-supported devices, in addition to the Apple TV app and on selected Smart TVs.

How to watch The Girl from Plainville in Canada

New episodes of The Girl from Plainville air at a slightly later date in Canada. The premiere is on April 21 with new episodes arriving on Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT. The Girl from Plainville is being televised by W Network, and if you're not in front of a TV when it's on, you can also tune online via the W Network website - just log-in with the details of your TV provider.

How to watch The Girl from Plainville: stream online in Australia

Australians can stream the The Girl from Plainville with a subscription to Stan. New subscribers can test drive Stan FREE for 30-days before paying anything, and enjoy over 600 TV shows and in excess of 1,000 movies. After that, it’s AUS$10 a month for the streamers Basic plan, and up to AUS$19 if you want to stream to more than one device and get improved video definition (up to 4K Ultra HD).