How to watch La Máquina online and from anywhere – stream the Gael García Bernal boxing drama

How to watch La Máquina online

Rocky with some Hispanic flair, this new Spanish-language boxing drama La Máquina charts the hard fall and hopeful rise of a once-great boxer. So keep reading as we explain how to watch La Máquina online from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Wednesday, October 9 US stream: Hulu 30-day FREE trial International stream: Disney Plus (CA, UK, AU) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Following a devastating loss, it looks like the end of the road for Esteban “La Máquina” Osuna’s (Gael García Bernal) boxing career. Estaban’s manager Andy (Diego Luna) doesn’t agree, but is he really trying to get his supposed best friend back to the top, or more worried that his cash cow is about to be put out to pasture? In any case, he determines to arrange a rematch for Esteban that could revive his career.

The shady Otras Personas organisation aren’t quite so keen to see Esteban holding gold again though, and, coupled with the former champion’s increasingly troubling hallucinations, raise the stakes of the big fight to life or death.

Led by two of the best actors Mexico has to offer, the boxing drama could be an addictive binge. So read on for how to watch La Máquina online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch La Máquina in the US

How to watch La Máquina from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad when La Máquina airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch La Máquina from anywhere.

How to watch La Máquina around the world

Good news for international viewers: La Máquina is set to arrive on the same date as its US debut, with all six episodes dropping on Disney Plus around the globe on Wednesday, October 9. Disney Plus doesn’t currently offer a free trial but you can take a look at Disney Plus prices and plans where you are. American away from home? Connect to your usual services by downloading a VPN.

What you need to know about La Máquina

La Máquina episode guide

Episode 1: "A Little Play"

When aging boxer Esteban "La Máquina" Osuna loses a pivotal match, his manager tries to revitalize his career by setting up a rematch.

Episode 2: "Shock to the System"

Riding high from his victory, Esteban trains for an even bigger match, Andy struggles to handle Otras Personas' demands while keeping Esteban in the dark.

Episode 3: "With the Fishes"

Esteban, Andy and Irasema try to figure out what to do about the threat of Otras Personas. Esteban's halluciantions worsen as he turns to others for helkp.

Episode 4: "In Memoriam"

Reeling with guilt over the consequences of his actions, Andy struggles to keep his life together at a family event. Meanwhile, Sixto helps Estaban come to a revelation about the origins of his visions.

Episode 5: "Last Minute Trip"

Andy and Irasema follow Esteban as he drags the children back to where it all began: his hometown. When dark secrets are uncovered, the threat of Ostras Personas looms larger than ever.

Episode 6: "La Máquina"

The big fight finally arrives, but Esteban and Andy are more fractured than ever. Irasema races to uncover the truth behind Otras Personas as Estaban braces himself to step into the ring, while Andy makes one last attempt to fix things.

Who is in the cast of La Máquina? Gael García Bernal as Esteban Osuna aka "La Máquina"

Diego Luna as Andrés "Andy" Luján

Eiza González as Irasema

Juan Carlos Huguenin as Memo de la Peña

Christopher Evangelou as Harry Felix

Andrés Delgado as Saúl

Lucia Mendez as Josefina Lujan

Jorge Perugorria as Sixto

Raul Briones as Juan Carlos

Luis Gnecco as Facundo

Karina Gidi as Charlotte

What can we expect from La Máquina? The official synopsis from Hulu reads: "After a devastating loss, Esteban “La Máquina” Osuna (Gael García Bernal) is at a low point in his boxing career. Lucky for him, his manager and best friend Andy Lujan (Diego Luna) is determined to get him back on top. But when a nefarious organization rears its head, the stakes of this rematch become life or death. While struggling to mount a comeback, Esteban must also juggle his own personal demons and protect his family, including his ex-wife Irasema (Eiza González), a journalist who finds herself on a collision course with the dark side of the boxing world."