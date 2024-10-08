How to watch La Máquina online and from anywhere – stream the Gael García Bernal boxing drama
Veteran boxer looks to get back on top in this knockout drama
How to watch La Máquina online
Rocky with some Hispanic flair, this new Spanish-language boxing drama La Máquina charts the hard fall and hopeful rise of a once-great boxer. So keep reading as we explain how to watch La Máquina online from anywhere.
|Release date: Wednesday, October 9
|US stream: Hulu 30-day FREE trial
|International stream: Disney Plus (CA, UK, AU)
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
Following a devastating loss, it looks like the end of the road for Esteban “La Máquina” Osuna’s (Gael García Bernal) boxing career. Estaban’s manager Andy (Diego Luna) doesn’t agree, but is he really trying to get his supposed best friend back to the top, or more worried that his cash cow is about to be put out to pasture? In any case, he determines to arrange a rematch for Esteban that could revive his career.
The shady Otras Personas organisation aren’t quite so keen to see Esteban holding gold again though, and, coupled with the former champion’s increasingly troubling hallucinations, raise the stakes of the big fight to life or death.
Led by two of the best actors Mexico has to offer, the boxing drama could be an addictive binge. So read on for how to watch La Máquina online, on TV and from anywhere.
How to watch La Máquina in the US
All six episodes of La Máquina land on Hulu on Wednesday, October 9.
There are a number of different Hulu plans and prices available. However, you don’t have to pay a dime if you’re a new member, as Hulu also provides first-time subscribers with a 30-day free trial. After this free trial elapses, plans begin from $7.99 a month. You can also opt to add Disney Plus and ESPN to your Hulu membership and save yourself money with the Disney Plus bundles.
Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch La Máquina on Hulu when traveling outside the States.
How to watch La Máquina from anywhere
If you’re traveling abroad when La Máquina airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch La Máquina from anywhere.
How to watch La Máquina around the world
Good news for international viewers: La Máquina is set to arrive on the same date as its US debut, with all six episodes dropping on Disney Plus around the globe on Wednesday, October 9.
Disney Plus doesn’t currently offer a free trial but you can take a look at Disney Plus prices and plans where you are.
American away from home? Connect to your usual services by downloading a VPN.
What you need to know about La Máquina
La Máquina release date
La Máquina is receiving a global day and date release, meaning it will be available worldwide, in full, on Wednesday, October 9. It will stream on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus internationally.
La Máquina episode guide
Episode 1: "A Little Play"
When aging boxer Esteban "La Máquina" Osuna loses a pivotal match, his manager tries to revitalize his career by setting up a rematch.
Episode 2: "Shock to the System"
Riding high from his victory, Esteban trains for an even bigger match, Andy struggles to handle Otras Personas' demands while keeping Esteban in the dark.
Episode 3: "With the Fishes"
Esteban, Andy and Irasema try to figure out what to do about the threat of Otras Personas. Esteban's halluciantions worsen as he turns to others for helkp.
Episode 4: "In Memoriam"
Reeling with guilt over the consequences of his actions, Andy struggles to keep his life together at a family event. Meanwhile, Sixto helps Estaban come to a revelation about the origins of his visions.
Episode 5: "Last Minute Trip"
Andy and Irasema follow Esteban as he drags the children back to where it all began: his hometown. When dark secrets are uncovered, the threat of Ostras Personas looms larger than ever.
Episode 6: "La Máquina"
The big fight finally arrives, but Esteban and Andy are more fractured than ever. Irasema races to uncover the truth behind Otras Personas as Estaban braces himself to step into the ring, while Andy makes one last attempt to fix things.
Who is in the cast of La Máquina?
- Gael García Bernal as Esteban Osuna aka "La Máquina"
- Diego Luna as Andrés "Andy" Luján
- Eiza González as Irasema
- Juan Carlos Huguenin as Memo de la Peña
- Christopher Evangelou as Harry Felix
- Andrés Delgado as Saúl
- Lucia Mendez as Josefina Lujan
- Jorge Perugorria as Sixto
- Raul Briones as Juan Carlos
- Luis Gnecco as Facundo
- Karina Gidi as Charlotte
What can we expect from La Máquina?
The official synopsis from Hulu reads: "After a devastating loss, Esteban “La Máquina” Osuna (Gael García Bernal) is at a low point in his boxing career. Lucky for him, his manager and best friend Andy Lujan (Diego Luna) is determined to get him back on top. But when a nefarious organization rears its head, the stakes of this rematch become life or death. While struggling to mount a comeback, Esteban must also juggle his own personal demons and protect his family, including his ex-wife Irasema (Eiza González), a journalist who finds herself on a collision course with the dark side of the boxing world."
Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board.