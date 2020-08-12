NordVPN's best value 70% off VPN deal is set to end on Thursday

In the crowded VPN market, the customer is king - and there are plenty of great deals to choose from at any one time. You get to pick offers including extra months free, cloud storage add-ons or, as in the case of NordVPN right now, huge discounts on multi-year subscriptions.

As part of its Summer Sale, NordVPN has a whopping 70% discount on its three-year plan. That means all your VPN needs sorted for the next 36 months for the equivalent of $3.49/£2.69/€3.11 per month.

But as the days of summer start to get steadily shorter, NordVPN has set the clock running on this VPN deal. The provider says that this offer will end on August 13.

When we say all your VPN needs, we really mean it. As well as super-strength security from its double VPN encryption and 'Onion Over VPN' network, NordVPN has a fantastic reputation for unblocking geo-restrictions put in place by streaming services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime Video.

Not sure if this is the VPN deal for you, or need a little more information about what Nord offers? Keep scrolling as we've broken down what this awesome offer involves below.

NordVPN | 36 months | $3.49 per month | 70% off

It's easy to see why we rate NordVPN so highly - it's super straightforward and easy to use (even if you're a tech novice). Not to mention the range of features it boasts, such as P2P-optimized servers, malware blocking and even Bitcoin support. It is also ideal for any heavy streaming lovers out there as it successfully unlocked Netflix in our tests, too. Offer ends: Thursday, August 13

The only thing to remember with this deal is that you do have to pay the full amount for the three years upfront. And although it may seem like a hefty amount to splash, remember this means all your VPN cybersecurity and by passing geo-restricted content will be sorted for the next 36 months.

Is NordVPN a good VPN provider?

In one word - yes! We rank it in our top three, which given all the thorough tests and analysing we do on VPN services, is a pretty impressive position to sit in.

If you're concerned about privacy, NordVPN has a very strict zero-logging policy that's audited independently by PricewaterhouseCooper. That means your privacy is secure - and the likes of Netflix and BBC iPlayer are unblocked too. It also boasts a very speedy customer support live chat so all your queries can be swiftly resolved.

Then there is the added bonus of the price - NordVPN is one of the most reasonable VPN providers out there, especially now with this Summer Sale. Plus, you can have up to six simultaneous connections on one account - which is perfect for anyone trying to save.

Still want to know more? Our in-depth NordVPN review goes into every nook and cranny.

