NordVPN deal: get 3 months extra free with world's biggest VPN thanks to Black Friday

Not only is NordVPN the biggest name in the VPN game, it's also one of the very best. It's ridiculously easy to set up and use, has a great track record of unblocking restricted services and banned sites, and has some of the most impressive security smarts of any VPN.

And now, it has a killer Black Friday deal, too!

Sign up to NordVPN's two-year plan now and it will throw in an extra 3 months' use absolutely free. Gone is Nord's usual sales season special where it offers you the chance to win extra time on your sub, and in comes this solid offering that will give you access to one of the world's best VPNs for the next 27 months.

It easily ranks as one of the best Black Friday VPN deals that we've seen so far and, frankly, most of the biggest providers have already played their hand. So we don't think there's much point holding out for better if you like the look of this and just want to surf the web anonymously and watch foreign Netflix exclusives straight away.

NordVPN's Black Friday VPN deal

NordVPN | 24 27 months | $3.30 per month | 68% off

It's easy to see why we rate NordVPN so highly - it's super straightforward to use (even if you're a tech novice). Not to mention the range of features it boasts such as P2P-optimized servers, malware blocking and 'Double VPN security'. It's also ideal for any heavy streaming lovers out there as it successfully unblocked foreign Netflix catalogues in our tests, too.

The only thing to remember with this VPN deal is that you do have to pay the full amount for the initial two years upfront. And although it may seem like a hefty amount to splash, remember this means all your VPN cybersecurity and bypassing of geo-restricted content is sorted for the next 24 months...and three months!

Is NordVPN a good VPN provider?

In one word - yes! We rank it in our top three, which given all the thorough tests and analysing we do on VPN services, is a pretty impressive position to sit in.

If you're concerned about privacy, NordVPN has a very strict zero-logging policy that's actually audited by PricewaterhouseCooper to ensure that it's up to scratch. There's also extra security smarts like 'Double VPN' and 'Onion Over', meaning that whether you're torrenting, streaming or anything else, you'll be basically anonymous from prying eyes.

Talking of streaming, the list of services that Nord unblocks is epic. Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, Sling TV, DAZN, BBC iPlayer... it goes on and on. And the service also boasts a very speedy customer support so all your queries can be instantly resolved.

Still want to know more? Our in-depth NordVPN review goes into every nook and cranny.

