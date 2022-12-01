Need a new gaming monitor? This Razer Raptor display is more than a third off

Black Friday is over, comes the cry! Close the deal gates! Uh oh, looks like one of them slipped through. Yes, the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor is still on sale, reduced by a hefty $300 at Best Buy to go from $799.99 down to $499.99 (opens in new tab).

Even after Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) deals on both sides of the Atlantic keep on kicking, and this is one of the best discounts still available. There's an even better deal on the Raptor 27 in the UK, with it selling on Microsoft's online storefront for just £479.99 down from £799.99 (opens in new tab).

Razer only entered the gaming monitor arena a couple of years back, and while the striking visual design of this Raptor hasn't changed from its forebears, this model has seen some subtle interior hardware improvements since the original.

It offers a crisp QHD resolution on an incredibly bright and colorful IPS display, with a 1000:1 contrast ratio and 95% DCI-P3 color reproduction, offering vivid hues and deep, clear blacks. The 1ms response time and 165Hz refresh rate make it perfect for competitive gaming, where speed is everything.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region

Today's best Razer Raptor 27 deals

(opens in new tab) Razer Raptor 27: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Razer's gorgeous 27-inch gaming monitor is a hefty $300 off, a deal that is expected to last well beyond Black Friday. If you're looking for a high-end gaming display for fast-paced competitive gaming - we're talking Overwatch, Valorant, CS:GO - the Raptor 27 is an incredible (and stylish) choice.

(opens in new tab) Razer Raptor 27: was £799.99 now £479.99 at Microsoft.com (opens in new tab)

The Raptor enjoys an even bigger discount in the UK, with a hefty £320 shaved off the retail price. This 27-inch screen is the world's first THX-certified gaming monitor, delivering stellar visuals at 1440p resolution with a robust, unique design and 165Hz refresh rate for nailing those high framerates in games.

Razer has long been known for the high-quality screens on its Blade gaming laptop line, and the Raptor 27 exemplifies that ideal. We've got one of these displays ourselves - its numerous physical ports make it ideal for testing secondary-screen performance on laptops - and we love it.

As mentioned above, the Raptor offers a highly distinctive aesthetic with its tiny screen bezels and wide, flat base. Cables are neatly routed down the back of the stand, and customizable RGB lighting floods out from underneath it, making it an eye-catching centerpiece of any desktop gaming setup. Is it subtle? Hell no. But does it look good? Absolutely.

More Razer Raptor 27 deals

Looking for more Razer Raptor 27 deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.