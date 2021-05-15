Memorial Day mattress sales are live: here are the 10 best deals

The highly anticipated Memorial Day mattress sale event has arrived early with fantastic deals from your favorite online brands. We've sorted through all the offers to bring you the ten best sales that are happening right now.



Mattresses are one of the most popular categories discounted during Memorial Day sales, with some of the best promotions you'll find all year. Retailers offer sitewide sales on their best-selling mattresses and throw in free accessories with your purchase. It's the perfect opportunity to bag your dream mattresses at a record-low price.



While we're still weeks away from the official Memorial Day date (Monday, May 31), most retailers have launched their official Memorial Day mattress sale, and we've included the top deals below. You'll find all the top brands like Purple, Tempur-Pedic, Casper and more, so you can snag a fantastic bargain now before the official sale even begins.

The 10 best Memorial Day mattress sales

Purple Mattress: from $599 $574 at Purple

Save up to $300 - One of our favorite Memorial Day mattress deals, you can save up to $100 on the flagship Purple mattress — and you can bump the discount up to $300 by adding a sleep bundle (pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector) to your order. The mattress uses an innovative responsive gel grid and dual layers of foam to deliver support and flex, and it has thousands of rave reviews.

Tempur-Essential Mattress: from $1,659 now $1,161

Save up to $995 - Tempur-Pedic's Memorial Day sale gets you a fantastic 30% discount on the Tempur-Essential Mattress. The Essentials Mattress is a special edition medium-soft mattress with three layers of high-performance foam which provides adaptive pressure relief and personalized comfort, while a breathable cover wicks moisture away.

Saatva Classic mattress: from $699 at Saatva

Save $200 - Saatva's Memorial Day mattress preview sale just launched and includes a $200 discount when you spend over $1,000. Just click through from this page, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. The offer applies to any of Saatva's luxury mattresses, but we recommend the Saatva Classic. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a durable dual steel coil support system. Ends 5/17

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

Save up to $800 - Nectar's still running its biggest-ever deal on its popular, medium-firm memory foam mattress. Named best mattress by our sister site Tom's Guide - their reviewers found it to be extremely comfortable and supportive - it's also incredible value, with a $400 discount and $399-worth of free sheets, pillows and a mattress protector added to your order. We would be surprised to see this offer become any better in the company's Memorial Day mattress sale (it didn't over Black Friday) - so if you're interested, now's a good time as any to buy.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $450 $382.50 at T&N

Save up to $150 - Tuft & Needle has launched its official sale, which includes an impressive 20% discount sitewide. That means the company's popular budget foam Original mattress is now on sale for just $382 (was $450) for a twin, while a queen now costs $590, down from $695.

GhostBed Luxe mattress: from $1,795 $1,257 + 2 free pillows at Ghostbed

Save up to $1,170 - GhostBed's Memorial Day sale is one of the best offers we've seen all year with up to 30% off mattresses, plus two free pillows worth $170. GhostBed calls the Luxe the 'coolest bed in the world', and this 13-inch tall luxury foam mattress is packed with cooling tech, including a cool-to-touch quilted cover, gel memory foam, and a layer of thermo-sensitive foam.

Layla Memory Foam Mattress: from $699 $549 + $300 free gifts at Layla

Save up to $200 - The Layla Memorial Day mattress sale gets you $150 off its best-selling memory foam mattress, which has a 120-night risk-free trial and lifetime warranty. The Layla Memory Foam now mattress starts from just $549 for a twin size, down from $699, and you'll get a free memory foam pillow, microfiber sheet set, and mattress protector.

Serta iComfort Mattress: from $999 $799 at Serta

Save up to $1000 - Score impressive discounts at the Serta Memorial Day sale event with iComfort mattresses up to $400 off with prices starting at $799 for a twin ($200 off) and the queen iComfort on sale for $949 ($150 off). The iComfort mattress is designed to keep the warmest sleepers comfy and cool. This memory foam mattress can do this thanks to its multi-layered mattress-cooling foam technology, which adds support, resilience, and temperature regulation.

Leesa Original Mattress: from $799 $699 + 2 free pillows at Leesa

Save up to $200 - Leesa's Memorial Day mattress deals have started, and you can save $200 on the all-foam Leesa Original Mattress, plus you'll get two free pillows worth $59 too. The Original has a breathable top layer, with pressure-relieving memory foam underneath, and comes with a 100-night trial. A twin-size currently costs just $699 (was $799), while a queen is down to $1099 from $999. View Deal

Avocado Latex Mattress: from $1,199 $999 at Avocado

Save $200 - The Avocado Memorial Day sale is happening now and the retailer is offering a fantastic $200 discount on its all-natural latex mattress with code "HONOR". If you're looking for an organic mattress, we think this is the best you can buy: it's 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and it's biodegradable too. It's also the firmest of Avocado's organic mattresses, at 7.5 out of 10.

