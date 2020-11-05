Early Black Friday deal: this Acer 32-inch curved gaming monitor is nearly $100 off

Curved gaming monitors are all the rage, so it's always good when you can find an early Black Friday deal like this one on an Acer ED320QR 32-inch curved gaming monitor for $94 off over at Walmart (Not in the US? Scroll down to find deals in your region).

Acer 32-inch ED320QR curved gaming monitor: $249.00 $155.00 at Walmart

This 32-inch Acer curved gaming monitor features a curved, full HD display, AMD FreeSync technology, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a lightning fast 1ms response time, making your games run especially smooth and fluid. View Deal

The Acer ED320QR 32-inch curved gaming monitor features a 1920x1080p resolution, a rapid 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms VRB response time, and AMD Radeon FreeSync technology.

FreeSync, when partnered with an AMD Radeon graphics card, syncs up the refresh rate of the monitor to that of the graphics card, eliminating screen tearing and stuttering. If you have an Nvidia graphics card, however, you won't be able to benefit from FreeSync, so make sure you have the right graphics card for your monitor.

Meanwhile, the nearly bezel-less design means that you can easily create multi-monitor setups with virtually no border between them - something made even easier now with this price cut.

Acer ED320QR gaming monitor deals in you region

Not in the US? You can still get great deals on this Acer 32-inch curved gaming monitor no matter where you are.