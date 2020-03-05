These cheap GoPro deals can set you up with Hero 7 action cameras for less

You'll find some excellent savings among these cheap GoPro deals. Boasting industry-leading features and a fantastic range of prices to match individual requirements, the GoPro Hero line up caters to both basic action camera needs and professional feature requirements. You'll find prices as low as $99 / £118 on the GoPro Hero 7 White model in particular, but if you're looking for something with a bit more power we've also spotted some fantastic GoPro deals on higher-spec models.

The more professional-grade Silver and Black models offer glorious 4K footage at 30fps and 60fps respectively. These are the action cameras of the professional world, so saving over $100 / £100 this week could be a game-changer. These models are packed with the latest features, including fantastic image stablization, incredible stills shooting modes with WDR and HDR functionality, and a rugged, waterproof shell casing to keep everything safe while you're doing so.

The latest cheap GoPro deals are offering the Hero 7 Silver for as little as $179 / £169 right now, making it well worth your while considering this boosted model over the fairly simplistic White version. You'll find the superb Hero 7 Black for $318 / £251 - excellent savings on the most powerful model in the Hero 7 range in the latest cheap GoPro deals.

UK shoppers can also take advantage of a £50 saving on the latest GoPro to hit store shelves. The GoPro Hero 8 Black is now available for £329 at Amazon, meaning you can pick up the later version complete with improvements across the spec for a great price in these cheap GoPro deals.

If these prices still look a little too much for a weekend's dabbling in photography, check out the latest cheap action camera deals we've found from around the web.

Today's best cheap GoPro Hero 7 deals in the US

US shoppers can save big in the latest cheap GoPro Hero 7 deals, with savings across the range offering as much as $120 off these models.

GoPro Hero 7 White | $199 $99 at Walmart

Save on the cheapest Hero 7 model available in the latest GoPro deals at Amazon. Shoot in full HD video with video stabilization and shoot 10MP photos in portrait, landscape or burst mode. You're not getting the same capture quality as more premium GoPro deals this weekend, so if you're looking for 4K footage you'd be better off going with one of them, or another cheap action camera deal.

GoPro Hero 7 Silver | $299 $179.99 at Amazon

If you're after 4K video, you'll be picking up this GoPro Hero 7 Silver deal at Amazon. You're saving over $100 on the original MSRP and grabbing a 4K @ 30fps action camera with all the video stabilization, voice control, and waterproofing features you'd expect from GoPro.

GoPro Hero 7 Black | $399 $318.70 at Walmart

If you're after some serious power from your cheap GoPro deal, you'll be looking at this discounted GoPro Hero 7 Black. Shoot stunning 4K video at 60fps with hypersmooth video stabilization to boot. Plus, such stabilization makes the time lapse video feature even smoother, and you'll be shooting 12MP HDR photos as well.

Today's best cheap GoPro deals in the UK

If you're in the UK, not only can you take advantage of cheap Go Pro Hero 7 deals, but you'll also find a Go Pro Hero 8 Black available for less this weekend as well.

GoPro Hero 7 White | £169 £118 at Currys

The GoPro Hero 7 White is the cheapest but least powerful of this weekend's cheap GoPro deals. You're picking up a Full HD action camera with some nifty voice control and touch screen features, though, as well as 10MP photos. That said, at this price we'd direct you more towards a cheap action camera that can deal with 4K footage or one of the Silver or Black models below.

GoPro Hero 7 Silver | £279.99 £169 at Scan

Save over £100 on the GoPro Hero 7 Silver - the perfect middle ground between the simplistic White and super powerful Black models. Graduate to 4K footage at 30fps and take advantage of time lapse mode and video stabilisation to make the most of your shots. You're keeping the 10MP camera of the White model, but you'll also benefit from Wide Dynamic Range on your photos as well.

GoPro Hero 7 Black | £379.99 £253.99 at Amazon

The GoPro Hero 7 Black is the most powerful in the range, offering 4K capture at 60fps and incredible image stabilisation as well. Plus, shoot in up to 8x slow motion, and capture effortless time lapse videos as well. You're upgrading to a 12MP HDR camera with this model and keeping all the touchscreen, voice command functionality you'd expect from the lineup.

GoPro Hero 8 Black | £379 £329 at Amazon

The latest GoPro to hit the market the Hero 8 Black offers a remarkable step up from the previous range. You'll find it for about £50 less at Amazon this weekend, so you can enhance your videos with HyperSmooth stabilisation, SuperPhoto mode, boosted HDR, TimeWarp 2.0 and the 4K@60fps footage you know and love from the Black model's offering.

We're keeping tabs on all the latest GoPro sales, so you can pick up the industry leading camera for a great price. If you're after something with a little less cash behind it, you'll want to take a look at these cheap action camera deals as well.