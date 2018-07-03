Amazon Prime Day sale will last 36 hours: here's when the deals begin

Amazon officially announced Prime Day 2018 this morning, confirming it to be a 36-hour event starting in two weeks' time on July 17.

That means Prime Day takes place a week later than usual this year, more than likely due to the World Cup Semi Finals taking place on the usual date. So this year Amazon Prime Day will take place on Tuesday July 17.

That's not the whole story though, as the deals will actually kick off at midday the day before on Monday July 16 and carry straight through for 36 hours.

Don't forget, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to enjoy the exclusive Prime Day deals. But if you're not already signed up, why not grab a free 30-day trial, which will keep you covered right through the sale and you can enjoy all the other benefits along the way too like the Prime instant video streaming service and free super fast delivery.

To get you in the mood, Amazon has a couple of early UK deals to get you going. We imagine there'll be some US ones to add later today and hopefully some in other regions like Australia and India too.

Early Prime Day deals (UK)

Amazon Music Unlimited - 4 months for 99p

This is a huge discount as Amazon Music Unlimited is usually £9.99 a month, or £7.99 a month if you're an Amazon Prime member. This Spotify rival boasts 40 million songs to listen to anywhere and anytime via the app. Naturally, you can use your Alexa smart speakers like the Echo Dot or Echo Show to request tunes too. This offer expires on July 31.

View Deal

3-month free trial for Amazon Channels- Discovery, Shudder, BFI and MGM

Amazon Prime video streaming service is already packed with loads of ace content to watch, but you add even more with a premium channel add-on. Now's a great time to try out a few extra channels too as the above options are available for free for three months. This offer expires on July 31.

View Deal

Early Prime Day deals: USA, India and Australia

Ok, so we've not had official updates from the Amazon USA, India and Australia teams yet, but we're confident they'll be launching their own warm-up deals too, probably along similar lines to be honest witch discounts on Amazon Music Unlimited or maybe the extra channels on the video streaming services, with juicer discounts to follow on other products and services.

So if you were thinking of signing up to those services anyways, we'd maybe wait a while to see if a discount appears, as these service deals are usually only open to 'new' subscribers.

As far as Prime membership deals go in the US, India and Australia, it certainly can't hurt to wait to see if a deal is just around the corner. US customers saw a $20 increase on the the annual Amazon Prime fee recently, so we've got our fingers crossed for a minimum $20 discount closer to Prime Day.

Amazon Prime services have only just launched in Australia (seriously folks, get out there an watch Vikings, The Americans and Into the Badlands already) but we're optimistic Amazon will decrease the Amazon Prime membership fee at some point as a brief special offer before Prime Day 2018 in order to bag a bunch of extra subscribers, and we've got our fingers crossed for a Rupee reduction on the Indian price too.