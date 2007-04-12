Knomo Renton review

If you can justify spending this much on a laptop bag, then you'll probably appreciate its style and luxury

While most laptop cases combine affordability and functionality, the Knomo Renton (£185 inc. VAT) provides a chic yet expensive alternative. Finished in black or tan leather, any laptop up to 15.4-inches in size can be carried comfortably.

Padded inside, your laptop is kept safe from any knocks when travelling. The bright green lining may not be to everyone's taste though. Securing the bag is a combination of buckles and clips, and a removable shoulder strap adds comfort when out and about.

A range of extra pockets can be used to store paperwork and peripherals and a Knomo Bundle Bag keeps your power cable safely tucked away. While certainly a costly option, the Renton is a luxurious case for laptop owners with a taste for style.