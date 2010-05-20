Sky Sports does the 3D treble

Sky will have its biggest 3D day ever this weekend, showing three of the biggest sporting events in the third dimension.

The action kicks of at 2pm 21 May, when the Championship play-off final (Blackpool V Cardiff City) will take place.

If seeing Ian Holloway in 3D isn't enough, Sky will also be showing the Heineken Cup Final (Biarritz v Toulouse) at 4pm and then the Champions League Final (Bayern Munich v Inter Milan) at 6pm.

Sky 3D

Sky began showing 3D in pubs back in January, but this was limited to only selected members of the public – TechRadar included.

The first publicly shown game was Man Utd Vs Chelsea in March, using LG screens and polarised 3D.

Since then, Sky has been increasing the amount of games it shows in 3D, ready for the launch of its 3D channel later this year.

The event will be taking place in pubs up and down the UK. There are far too many to mention, so check out www.sky.com/3dpubs.