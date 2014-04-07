Looks like Yahoo is also chasing Amazon and Netflix with original TV content

Having just heard about the of Microsoft's ambitions for producing original TV content on Xbox, we now understand that Yahoo is set to make a push of its own.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Yahoo is planning four 10-episode comedy series, with experienced TV writers and directors jumping on board to help. Each episode will reportedly have a budget of somewhere between $700,000 ande a few million dollars

This also comes just a few days after rumours that Yahoo is chasing video starts for its own YouTube rival, which is apparently where the new shows will air.

If these rumours are true, Yahoo will officially announce the new shows at its April 28 NewFront event – assuming all the t's have been crossed and the i's dotted in time.