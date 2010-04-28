O2 delays launch of HTC Desire

O2 - already the last UK network to offer the HTC Desire - has confirmed the phone will take a little longer to appear.

According to O2's blog, the testing of the Desire on its network has thrown up a few issues its keen to resolve before launch:

"Unfortunately the testing we carry out to make sure the phone's ready for launch has taken longer than we had hoped, meaning we won't be able to launch it at the end of April like we originally planned."

How long does testing take?

This isn't the first time O2 has delayed an Android phone - it was the exclusive provider of the first Samsung Android phone, the i7500 Galaxy, but that took a long time to appear on the shelves due the same testing reason.

At least you can check out the tariffs O2 will be offering the HTC on when it finally arrives, so you can decide whether it's the phone for you.

For instance you can buy the phone for £49 on a 24-month contract with unlimited data and texts, and 300 minutes, but you'll have to fork out £30 per month.

Via T3