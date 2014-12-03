Amazon CEO admits the Fire Phone fell flat

The Amazon Fire Phone has not exactly been the hit that Amazon was no doubt hoping for, but at least CEO Jeff Bezos isn't shying away from that fact.

He categorized the Fire Phone as a "smart failure" today during Business Insider's Ignition conference, reports NBC.

"People love to focus on things that aren't working. That's fine, but it's incredibly hard to get people to take bold bets. And if you push people to take bold bets, there will be experiments … that don't work," he said.

Amazon's Web Services, Kindle tablets and Prime subscription service are bold bets that paid off, he said, whereas the Fire Phone - though apparently cut from the same ingenious cloth - simply didn't.

Smarty-phone

One might argue that the Fire Phone wouldn't have failed at all if it was such a "smart" idea, but Bezos apparently disagrees.

When asked about future Amazon smartphones, though, the CEO said to ask again "in some number of years."

"It's going to take many iterations," he admitted.