Computex 2007: Day One round-up

Now you too can experience Taipei's Computex 2007 through the eves of an intrepid reporter. Our sister magazine PCFormat has sent the valiant Dave James to the show. Over at the PCFormat blog you'll find a full rundown of his first day at Computex.

Dave has some pictures of the Asus $249 laptop developed with Intel's help. There's also the story of his visit to Aopen's office in the city featuring a stackable mini chassis, a hybrid projector/PC prototype as well as a visit to their testing labs.

At the labs, Dave reckons he got his first sighting of 3DMark07: "There was some Futuremark benching thing running in a locked room that I managed to spy full of WWII fighter planes in a Battle of Britain-style."

All this, and you also get Dave's unique perspective on Taipei's architecture.