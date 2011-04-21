Amazon elastic compute cloud snaps, takes down FourSquare

Amazon's EC2 service has suffered a major problem, taking a host of big name companies like Quora and FourSquare down with it.

Amazon's Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) is used as a platform by several major companies, and the company's outage has therefore created some major waves.

Quora, Hootsuite and FourSquare have all been affected, with Amazon confirming that a datacentre in North Virginia is the hub of the trouble.

Latencies

"We can confirm connectivity errors impacting EC2 instances and increased latencies impacting EBS volumes in multiple availability zones in the US-EAST-1 region. Increased error rates are affecting EBS CreateVolume API calls," said Amazon's statement. "We continue to work towards resolution."

Amazon's EC2 has been a big hit for the company, giving businesses the chance to elastically expand their companies with the demand.

This is a major boon to companies that grow rapidly, or who experience big spikes of traffic, but obviously reliability is therefore a key issue.

Via RCR Unplugged