A half-price Galaxy Watch 8 headlines Samsung's August Secret Sale, and there's tempting reductions on phones and TVs too
Score up to AU$1,200 off in Samsung's Secret Sale, which ends Wednesday, August 19
Samsung has had a busy few weeks with the launch of its 2026 foldable and wearable ranges, with pre-orders just wrapping up last week. If you missed out on the pre-order deals or you have your eyes set on something else from the brand, then fret not — Samsung has just unveiled a slew of deals across its product portfolio.
The latest Samsung Secret Sale event features lots of top-rated tech that we’ve reviewed here at TechRadar, with savings of up AU$1,200 or 50% with the code SECRETAUG — but it’s only running for 48 hours, with deals ending at 10am AEST on Wednesday, August 19.
One standout deal is the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 with a 50% discount, bringing it down to just AU$374.50 for the 40mm LTE model. Given that the new Watch 9 has relatively modest upgrades for AU$699 (with a current deal), this offer is hard to pass up.
Our tester gave the Galaxy Watch 8 a glowing review for its slim design, built-in running coach and advanced health, sleep and AI features. The new Watch 9 has a similar look with relatively modest upgrades (new processor and larger battery), so this deal is a winner if you’re after an LTE-enabled Android smartwatch.
Our friends at What Hi-Fi called the Music Studio 7 “a near-perfect product in a perhaps perfect form”, thanks to its Dolby Atmos support, big stereo sound and wealth of streaming options. This deal also makes it especially tempting for those looking to buy two for a stereo setup, which the review recommends for a full music and movie system.
We’re fans of the mid-range FE-series Galaxy Tab slates, with the S10 FE+ getting praise from our reviewer for its excellent display, premium build and IP68 rating — we’ve previously considered it to be one of the best Android tablets. If you’re keen on a smaller size and want 5G connectivity, Samsung has also discounted the S10 FE to AU$749.40 or 40% off.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was named the best Android phone ever by our reviewer, praising its design, powerful hardware, AI features, excellent cameras and the new Privacy Display. This deal is only available to the online exclusive colourways Silver Shadow and Pink Gold. Also discounted are the 512GB (AU$1,749) and 1TB (AU$2,064) models.
Samsung’s flagship OLED TV received a perfect score in our review, with praise for its brightness, colour, gaming features and performance. At this price, it’s still an investment — and note it’s ‘only’ a 55-inch model — but given it’s rare to see savings on Samsung TVs, this is one to consider.
- Check out our range of dedicated Samsung Australia promo codes for more savings on phones, TVs, wearables and audio
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Nico is an experienced writer and journalist, having previously written for business titles across Australia. He mainly focuses on phones, as well as finding deals and coupon codes at TechRadar Australia. Outside of work, Nico is a keen cyclist and occasional hiker, and also writes about related tech like smartwatches and bike computers.
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