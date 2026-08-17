A half-price Galaxy Watch 8 headlines Samsung's August Secret Sale, and there's tempting reductions on phones and TVs too

Samsung has had a busy few weeks with the launch of its 2026 foldable and wearable ranges, with pre-orders just wrapping up last week. If you missed out on the pre-order deals or you have your eyes set on something else from the brand, then fret not — Samsung has just unveiled a slew of deals across its product portfolio.

The latest Samsung Secret Sale event features lots of top-rated tech that we’ve reviewed here at TechRadar, with savings of up AU$1,200 or 50% with the code SECRETAUG — but it’s only running for 48 hours, with deals ending at 10am AEST on Wednesday, August 19.

One standout deal is the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 with a 50% discount, bringing it down to just AU$374.50 for the 40mm LTE model. Given that the new Watch 9 has relatively modest upgrades for AU$699 (with a current deal), this offer is hard to pass up.