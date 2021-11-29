The cheapest 1TB SSD we've seen this Cyber Monday is the $71 Teamgroup CX2

As Cyber Monday comes to a close, the contest for the cheapest 1TB SSD is well and truly on - and a newcomer has snatched the crown. Up and coming storage vendor, Teamgroup currently has the most affordable 1TB SSD righw now, available with a 20% discount from Newegg for just $70.99, down from $88.99. Hurry up though as the sale ends in less than 24 hours (or until stocks last). In case you miss it, check out our Cyber Monday SSD and hard disk drive deals page.
(PS: Amazon has a Teamgroup Drive called the AX2 available for the same price. It looks like a straight rebranded version).
Teamgroup CX2 1TB SSD $70.99 at Newegg
This 1TB SSD from popular entry level brand Teamgroup is the cheapest on the market right now. The CX2 Classic solid state drive is currently available with a 15% discount, working out at only $0.68 per GB, so grab it while you can.
Like most drives in this price bracket, both SSDs are likely to be a SATA3 DRAM-less 2.5-inch models that use 3D NAND Flash memory with advanced SLC caching, wear-leveling technology and ECC function.
The drives have a rated speed of around 540MBps and 590MBps on read/write respectively (as measured on CrystalDiskMark), and support both TRIM and SMART to monitor the status of your drive and maintain maximum performance.
Both also come with a healthy three-year warranty, but it's unclear whether any additional accessories are included.
Note that Newegg also offer a data recovery service for internal drives courtesy of Drivesavers. It will cost you only $36 for the 3-year data recovery service plan or $12 per year.
