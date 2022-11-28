Cyber Monday computer deals 2022: all the best PC sales from Dell, HP and more

Cyber Monday computer deals are live and every major retailer is offering savings on everything from budget PCs to all-in-one iMacs and the beefiest gaming rigs.

With Cyber Monday deals going up across the internet, there's a lot to go through out there, and sometimes it can be hard to know where to look for the best deals.

Whether you're looking for a professional workstation, a basic office computer, a flashy new iMac, or whatever desktop PC you have your heart set on, we're here to help you find the best Cyber Monday computer deal to help you get the computer you want at the best possible price.

Cyber Monday computer deals under $500

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaCentre 5i: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Much cheaper than its gaming counterpart, the standard IdeaCentre 5i from Lenovo is a straightforward desktop PC for productivity workloads. This model uses an Intel Core i3 processor with half a terabyte of SSD space for you to store all your files.

(opens in new tab) Beelink SER4: was $599 now $415.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A decidedly more niche pick than most of the entries on this list, but a great deal nonetheless. This mini PC from Beelink has some surprisingly impressive internal components and Windows 11, making it perfect for working from home with limited space. Just don't believe the 'gaming computer' part of the product description - it'll only run older games.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop: was $639 now $449 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save almost a third on this budget gaming PC from HP, which uses a Radeon RX 5500 graphics card for affordable desktop gaming. It's not going to break any performance records, but this little unit is perfect for low-intensity gaming. It comes with a matching keyboard and mouse, too!

(opens in new tab) HP Victus Gaming Desktop: was $730 now $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A hefty discount on this budget gaming desktop from HP, which comes with a GTX 1650 GPU and a 12th-gen Intel Core i3 processor. It's not the most powerful gaming system on the planet, but it'll handle less demanding titles fine and gives you space to upgrade the components later on.

Cyber Monday computer deals under $1,000

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebase 21.5-inch AIO Desktop: was $609.99 , now $549.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While the price of this Chrome-powered all-in-one computer has been discounted as recently as August, the $359 price tag is the lowest it’s ever been. That $250 discount is around 40% off which makes this even more worth it than before. And, we were already fans as we gave this a 4 out of 5 in our review (opens in new tab) for its compact and beautiful design as well as snappy performance.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 3910: was $750 now $645 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a sensibly-priced future-proof work desktop, the Dell Inspiron 3910 is a great choice thanks to its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, which uses a new type of core architecture to provide ultrafast performance that massively outpaces the previous generation.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G10CE Gaming Desktop: was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

With an 11th-gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, the G10CE gaming desktop is quite capable while understandably a bit more reasonably priced than a lot of the competition, which is why it scores a 4.4 out of 5 from Best Buy users. Users also appreciate the RGB lighting. Now, this configuration is receiving a very large price drop for the holidays. Instead of $1099, it’s dropped $400 for a Cyber Monday price of $699.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy Desktop: $800 $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 – An effective Intel i5-powered desktop PC with a pleasingly clean and simple design. A bundled mouse and keyboard means this can be a ready-to-work system right out of the box, and a terabyte of storage lets you download tonnes of apps and files without fear of filling up your drive.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming, Core i5, 8GB RAM, Radeon 6500 XT: was $1,479.99 now $999.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

This Intel-powered gaming desktop offers a good level of performance for modern games in stylish packaging. Packed with a Radeon 6500XT, it's a powerful PC at $580 off, perfect as a Christmas surprise.

(opens in new tab) CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme: was $1,130 now $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We'd have argued that the retail price for this RTX 3050-equipped gaming PC was a tad steep, but for eight hundred bucks it's a solid deal. It comes with a CyberPowerPC RGB mouse and keyboard, so all you need is a monitor for this PC to be Fortnite-ready.

Cyber Monday computer deals under $1,500

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 27-inch All-in-One: $1,220 $1,070 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A sleek all-in-one desktop PC for those among you who hate a chunky tower taking up space, this HP Pavilion model has a gorgeous full HD touchscreen and some impressive internal specs. The included wireless keyboard and mouse mean that you can set it up straight out of the box and get to work.

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower TraceMR258i: was $1,300 now $1,099 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A powerful and reasonably-priced gaming PC for 1080p and 1440p gaming, the TraceMR258i from iBuyPower packs an RTX 3060 and an AMD Ryzen 7 processor. A 1TB SSD means you'll have plenty of storage space for your games, too.

(opens in new tab) Apple iMac 27-inch: was $1,799.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Though many of Apple’s products have moved on to the company’s own M1 CPU, you can still get a 27-inch iMac powered by an Intel CPU. And, as we mentioned in our 4.5 out of 5 star review (opens in new tab), they can get very powerful. Plus, that large 27-inch display makes this one of the biggest and best all-in-one computers around. And, since it is sporting that Intel CPU, it’s getting the kind of deep holiday discount that Apple products usually don’t get to the tune of $600 off.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G10: was $1,449.99 now $1,229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Getting a high-performance gaming PC for a reasonable price is tricky, but this is a stellar deal: an Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 3060 graphics card make for great 1080p gaming performance in a stylish chassis. A terabyte of speedy SSD storage means you can keep plenty of games installed.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS Desktop: was $1,799.99 now $1,249.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

We think the Dell XPS is the best desktop PC (opens in new tab), and it's easy to see why. It comes at a great price with a lot of power - and with $550 off, it's even more enticing. This comes with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage (plus another 1TB of hard drive space as well).

(opens in new tab) Apple iMac 27-inch: was $1,999.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

As we mentioned in our 4.5 out of 5 review (opens in new tab) on the Intel-powered iMac, it can get very powerful. It also comes with a gorgeous and color-accurate display. Since this is an older-generation model, as Apple has gone all-in on their 24-inch M1-powered models, it’s getting the type of sale Apple products usually don’t in the form of $600 off this particular configuration sporting an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Cyber Monday computer deals over $1,500

(opens in new tab) Apple iMac 27-inch: was $2,299.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If our 4.5 out of 5 review (opens in new tab) on the 27-inch iMac is any indication, we’re a fan of its performance, gorgeous screen, and improved webcam. And, while Apple products miss out on big sales, the Intel-powered iMacs are seeing some big discounts. This configuration, sporting an Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD is getting $600 off the price.

(opens in new tab) Asus Rog Gaming Desktop: was $2,199.99 now $1,899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Asus gaming desktop is quite a powerhouse as its 4.1 out of 5 rating on Best Buy implies. After all, this comes with a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, not to mention tons of storage space in the form of a 2TB hard drive and a 512GB SSD. While the cost of entry is pretty high, getting a powerful gaming computer doesn’t have to be quite as expensive as this Asus is seeing a $300 discount.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14, Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3080: was $2,779.99 now $2,099.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

This decent AMD-powered gaming desktop offers a good level of performance for modern games in stylish packaging. You can always upgrade it yourself later for a boost in power. It also includes a keyboard and mouse so you only need to hook it up to a display, and you're good to go.

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower Stealth 264i: was $2,700 now $2,249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save almost half a thousand dollars on this high-end gaming desktop, which comes with an RTX 3070 Ti, 12th-gen Intel i9 CPU, and a beefy 32GB of DDR5 memory. It also comes with an iBuyPower RGB mouse and keyboard too, so all you need is a monitor and an internet connection.

Cyber Monday PC deals: everything you need to know

When will Cyber Monday computer deals start in 2022? Cyber Monday 2022 falls on November 28 this year, so that's the date to circle on your calendar (or set up an alert on your phone) if you want to find the best Cyber Monday computer deals. We've already seen a number of early Cyber Monday PC deals go live, however.

How to get the best Cyber Monday computer deal The key to getting the best Cyber Monday computer deal is to know what you want or need ahead of time, setting a budget, and then only looking for those deals you actually want. Retailers are going to be throwing a lot of deals out there, and it's easy to get distracted. Keeping your eye on the deals you want and not getting sidetracked by whatever shiny thing Amazon or Best Buy is pushing in the moment will be key to getting the best price.

Tips for buying a computer on Cyber Monday

The key to getting the best Cyber Monday computer deal is going to come down to a couple of factors:

1. Know what you're looking for before Cyber Monday

Retailers are going to be throwing a lot of great deals at you on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but not all of them are going to be the best deals for your need. Knowing what you need ahead of time will help you resist the wrong kinds of deals and score the Cyber Monday computer deal you're really looking for.

2. Look for computers that suit your needs ahead of time

The best way to get the perfect Cyber Monday computer deal is to find out ahead of time the exact computer you want, or at least a few great options that will work for your needs. Then, on Cyber Monday, you can look for deals on those specific computers.

3. Add some wiggle room to your budget when researching computer options

If you set a maximum budget of $800 for your Cyber Monday purchase, look at computers that cost about 25 to 40% more than that. On Cyber Monday, computers that might be out of your price range now are going to see big price cuts and could unexpectedly fall into your budget.

4. Be ready to commit to a purchase, even if it's not the best possible price

Don't let the perfect deal be the enemy of the great bargain. If you see a great deal on the computer you want and its within your budget, don't be afraid to commit and submit your order. Many deals are time-limited and stock this year might be less than anticipated, so there's no guarantee that you're going to get a better price later. If you save a bunch of money on your new computer, you should walk away feeling great about your purchase.

