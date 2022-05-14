The 5 best Memorial Day mattress sales you can shop right now

The 2022 Memorial Day sales event is just around the corner, which means mattress sales are starting to trickle in from all the top online brands. Memorial Day mattress sales offer sitewide reductions on best-selling mattresses as well as free accessories with your purchase. We've sorted through all the available offers to bring you the five best deals you can shop for right now.



Mattresses are one of the most popular categories discounted during the Memorial Day sales, with some of the best promotions you'll find all year. The holiday weekend is a great opportunity to upgrade your mattress and save up to $800 from popular brands like Nectar, DreamCloud, Tuft & Needle, and more.



While Memorial Day is still weeks away (Monday, May 30), a handful of retailers have launched their official Memorial Day mattress sales, and we've rounded up the best deals below. We believe today's offers won't change before Memorial Day, so you can be sure you're getting the best offer possible if you bag a bargain today.

Today's best early Memorial Day mattress sales

Nectar mattress Memorial Day sale: from $499 $399 + $399 of free gifts

Editor's choice: Nectar's early access Memorial Day sale just launched and includes up to $200 off the popular Nectar Memory Foam mattress - plus you get $399-worth of free sleep accessories to go with your order. Our top pick is the Nectar Memory Foam mattress: it's medium-firm, with a cooling cover, and we found it to be extremely comfortable and supportive (plus, it sits number two on our best mattress list).

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: from $1,139 $739 + free pillows and sheet set

Save up to $700 - Cocoon by Sealy's early access Memorial Day sale has arrived, and you can save 35% on the Chill Hybrid mattress. You'll also get two free premium pillows and a sheet set added to your purchase - a total saving of up to $700. The 12-inch Chill Hybrid is a medium-firm memory foam mattress with advanced cooling properties, thanks to the cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat. A Twin starts at $739, and you'll enjoy free shipping and a 100-night trial.

The DreamCloud: from $899 $699 + $499 of free gifts at DreamCloud

Save up to $699 - Dreamcloud's early Memorial Day sale is here, and you can score a $200 discount on the luxury hybrid DreamCloud. This medium-firm option comes with a mattress protector (worth $99), a sheet set (worth $200), and a cooling pillow (worth $200) for free (depending on what mattress size you select). Today's offer also includes a year-long risk-free trial, plus free shipping and returns.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $450 $382.50 at T&N

Save up to $250 - In Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day sale you can save $200 on its popular budget foam Original mattress. The California King and King sized mattresses are excluded from the sale, but a twin starts at $645 (was $745), while a queen costs $845, down from $995. Designed for back and stomach sleepers, the T&N Original mattress offers optimal support and relief – and includes cooling properties.

Layla Memory Foam Mattress: from $699 $549 + $300 free gifts at Layla

Save up to $200 - The Layla Memorial Day mattress sale features $150 off its best-selling memory foam mattress, which has a 120-night risk-free trial and lifetime warranty. The Layla Memory Foam mattress now starts from just $599 for a twin size, down from $749. Plus, you get two free memory foam pillows worth $178.

More Memorial Day sales

Shop more Memorial Day bargains with our Memorial Day TV sales roundup and today's best Memorial Day appliance sales.