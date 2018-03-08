The best LG V30 deals in March 2018

Can the LG V30 finally be the handset from the Korean tech giant that truly takes on the might of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8? Well it certainly impressed us when we got our hands on it - check out the brief version of our full review at the bottom of the page below our handpicked selection of the best LG V30 deals.

And it definitely has one tick against its competitors. LG V30 deals are waaaaaay cheaper than the newest Apple and Samsung smartphones, and last month they fell again to the cheapest since it was released. If you've been umming and ahing about whether to pick one up, then your patience has finally been rewarded.

And bear in mind when you're deciding that if you go for a deal from Mobiles.co.uk, you'll get a tenner off the upfront price by entering our exclusive discount voucher code 10OFF.

The top 5 best LG V30 deals in the UK today:

The RRP of the LG V30 SIM-free handset is a huge £799, so this is one handset where we don't really think it's worth your while buying it unlocked and teaming it with a cheap SIM only deal. Instead, we think you're better off picking from the best contract prices we've found on EE, O2 and Vodafone.

LG V30 | EE | £234.99 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 1GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £21pm

If all you care about is those bills bills bills then this 1GB tariff could be worth a look. You can pay less over the two years and with more data with the below O2 tariff, but £21 per month for this phenomenal LG phone is pretty absurd. You'll be on EE too, which is the UK's fastest 4G network. We know this will tempt at least some of you. Total cost over 24 months is £738.99 View this LG V30 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

LG V30 | O2 | 99p upfront | 3GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £27pm

WOW! The £125 price cut on this great value Mobiles.co.uk LG V30 deal just made it even cheaper. It's less than £30 per month and then mere pennies when you sign up. 3GB of data will probably suit most people as you get a lot of Spotify streaming and email checking for that allowance. And you'll have access to O2's Priority rewards, too. Total cost over 24 months is £648.99 View this deal from Mobiles.co.uk

LG V30 | EE | £79.99 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 8GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £33pm

EE used to have some much better value tariffs than this, but this V30 deal is currently the cheapest if you want to be on the UK's fastest 4G network. You can use our exclusive 10OFF discount code to reduce the upfront cost by a tenner and £33 doesn't sound too high for such a new phone. But it just doesn't compare very well to the rest right now. Total cost over 24 months is £871.99 View this LG V30 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

LG V30 | O2 | £119.99 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 20GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £35pm

Well the good news is that this is the best big data deal currently available on the LG V30. The bad news is...nope, there is no bad news! In fact, it gets better, because this tariff used to be more expensive. The upfront cost is higher than we'd like but the monthly payments are decent considering that vast amount of data you can use every month. Total cost over 24 months is £959.99 View this LG V30 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

LG V30 | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 32GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £45pm

Finally! A retailer to break up the Mobiles.co.uk monopoly on LG V30 deals (although e2save is still within the Carphone Warehouse stable). £45 bills doesn't sound like much of a celebration, but the upfront price is now free, you get £50 cashback and there's an enormous amount of data as well. So actually pretty good. Total cost over 24 months is £1080 View this big data deal from e2save

LG V30 review and specs in brief

The best LG phone on the market...by a distance

Screen size: 6-inches | Resolution: 1440 x 2880 | Rear camera: 16MP | Weight: 158g | OS: Android 7 Nougat | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | External storage: Up to 256GB microSD | Battery: 3300mAh

Sleek design

Delightful display

Marked camera upgrade

Why no Oreo?

We seem to have hit a trend in smartphone design where manufacturers want to experiment. First the iPhone X, now the LG V30. It's a confident step forward by LG for its flagship devices and among the very finest Android mobiles of 2017.

Read TechRadar's full LG V30 review