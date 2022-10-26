Best iPhone 14 Plus plans in Australia (October 2022)

The iPhone 14 Plus was the surprise arrival in Apple’s newest iPhone 14 family, taking the place of the mini model that was introduced in recent years. The key thing you need to know about the iPhone 14 Plus is that it gives you a large screen without the Pro Max price tag.

We’ve compared the plans across Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, and found that Vodafone has the cheapest iPhone 14 Plus plan. (opens in new tab) Not only that, but Vodafone is also offering an excellent trade-in deal when you hand in an older device. On top of the credit you’ll receive for trading-in, Vodafone will give you an extra AU$150 in credit (opens in new tab) to go towards your new iPhone 14 Plus.

You can also find trade-in deals at Telstra (opens in new tab) as well as Apple (opens in new tab), but only Vodafone is offering that extra credit incentive, so it’s our current top recommendation. We’ve chosen the best iPhone 14 Plus plans below, and we’re also highlighting any noteworthy deals.

Noteworthy iPhone 14 Plus deals

You can sometimes find a deal on the iPhone 14 Plus – here are the ones you need to know about before committing to a contract:

Best iPhone 14 Plus plans: our picks

Best overall iPhone 14 Plus plan

Best premium iPhone 14 Plus plan

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Plus (256GB) | 40GB data | 24 months | AU$112.87p/m (opens in new tab) Want more storage on your 14 Pro Max? Vodafone’s got the lowest plan price on the 256GB model. We think the AU$40 Lite plan (opens in new tab) will be the best fit for most people, as it comes with 40GB of data, which is more than the average Aussie uses each month. If you do want more data, an extra AU$5 a month will double your data up to 80GB. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,708.88

Cheap iPhone 14 Plus plans

You can lower the cost of your monthly bill by signing up to a 36-month contract. This route further spreads out your device repayments, but the drawback is you’ll be locked into a contract for longer, and you can end up paying more for data in the long run. This is because Telstra, Optus and Vodafone don’t have the cheapest SIM-only plans, but smaller telcos do.

Compare telco plans for iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus brings big-screen fun to a lower price point, so you don’t have to fork out the extra cash to get a screen the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max (which is 6.7-inches). Prices start at AU$1,579, and here’s how much each plan costs from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone:

iPhone 14 Plus @ Telstra (24m term)

Basic (40GB) Essential (180GB) Premium (300GB) 128GB AU$123.79 AU$133.79 AU$154.79 256GB AU$130.87 AU$140.87 AU$161.87 512GB AU$145 AU$155 AU$176

iPhone 14 Plus @ Optus (24m term)

S (30GB) M (100GB) L (220GB) XL (360GB) Plus (500GB)* 128GB AU$114.79 AU$124.79 AU$134.79 AU$154.79 AU$134.79 256GB AU$121.87 AU$131.87 AU$141.87 AU$161.87 AU$141.87 512GB AU$136.45 AU$146.45 AU$156.45 AU$176.45 AU$156.45

* AU$69p/m price for first 12 months, then reverts to AU$89p/m.

iPhone 14 Plus @ Vodafone (24m term)

Lite (40GB) Lite+ (80GB) Super (250GB) Super+ (500GB) Unlimited 128GB AU$105.79 AU$110.79 AU$115.79 AU$120.79 AU$125.79 256GB AU$112.87 AU$117.87 AU$122.87 AU$127.87 AU$132.87 512GB AU$127.45 AU$132.45 AU$137.45 AU$142.45 AU$147.45

Outright iPhone 14 Plus deals

The iPhone 14 Plus is available to buy outright from these major retailers:

Outright iPhone 14 Pro prices Storage 128GB 256GB 512GB Price AU$1,579 AU$1,749 AU$2,099 Colours Black, white, red, blue, purple Black, white, red, blue, purple Black, white, red, blue, purple

iPhone 14 Plus at a glance: what you need to know

iPhone 14 Plus: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 16 | Screen size: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR (up to 60Hz) | Resolution: 2778 x 1284 | CPU: A15 Bionic | Memory: N/A | Weight: 203g | Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB | Battery: N/A | Rear camera: 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide| Front camera: 12MP

When Apple unveiled its iPhone 14 lineup in September 2022, you might’ve noticed that a mini model was missing. That empty space has been filled by the new iPhone 14 Plus, a phone that delivers a 6.7-inch display without the Pro Max price tag.

The iPhone 14 Plus has a starting price of AU$1,579, making it AU$320 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Beside screen size, the iPhone 14 Plus doesn’t have much else in common with its Pro Max counterpart. It shares much more DNA with the regular iPhone 14, as it too comes with last year’s A15 Bionic chip – the same one that was inside the iPhone 13 Pro. It’s a little disappointing that the iPhone 14 Plus didn’t get the new A16 Bionic processor that’s inside the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

There’s an added benefit to the iPhone 14 Plus’ larger size, and it’s the battery life. Our testing found that the 14 Plus can power through a full-day of usage. We set the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus side-by-side, and the regular model lasted close to 20 hours of nearly non-stop Netflix. The 14 Plus on the other hand made it to 25 hours of playback, a pretty impressive jump if you ask us.

The iPhone 14 Plus also gets some upgrades in the camera department. Like the iPhone 14, the Plus model comes with a dual-camera system on the back – a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide. They come sporting new sensors for better results in dimly lit shots, and are supported by Apple’s AI-driven Photonic Engine.



Photonic Engine is Apple’s own software that improves image quality behind the scenes. The image processing can be applied to uncompressed RAW images, and it’s done earlier in the processing pipeline than before. The important bit for you is that you’ll get better low-light performance and more visual detail. There’s more AI at work in the new Action Mode, which works to remove blur from fast-moving videos.

Ultimately, we think the iPhone 14 Plus is best suited to those who want a big-screen iPhone at a lower price than the 14 Pro Max, though we still think its asking price is quite high at AU$1,579. It’s available in black, white, red, light blue and a pastel purple.