The best Honor 10 deals in May 2018

The Honor 10 is here, and it's got big shoes to fill, following on from the brilliant Honor 9 last year. Coming from the same parent company as the Huawei P20, there are obvious parallels between these two phones, but the Honor 10 does a good job of standing on its own two feet. And we've found the best Honor 10 deals on the market.

If you're looking for true flagship, you're still going to want to be looking at something like the iPhone 8 or Samsung S9. But for a mid-range phone, the Honor 10 packs in a whole host of features, including a 19:9 5.84-inch Full HD screen. As is currently the trend there's a notch at the top that houses the front-facing camera and face scanning technology to allow maximum screen use.

Check out our interactive comparison chart to find your perfect Honor 10 price - ranging from big data needs to the lowest price. Sorry if you're not a Three fan though, as the numerical network has the monopoly on contract Honor 10 deals. You'll have to pick up the handset on it's own and add go SIMO if you want another network or don't want to commit to a contract. But, as you'll see, that may end up cheaper anyway.

Unlocked Honor 10 SIM-free deals

The Honor 10 is priced at £399.99 for a SIM-free handset. One way to save money is to buy the phone outright and use a separate SIM, from our best SIM only deals. They start from under five pounds per month and give much more flexibility than getting locked into a contract.

Take a look at our unlocked Honor 10 comparison table below to see some of the stockists that are selling the new Honor 10 smartphone.

Honor 10 hands on review in brief

The notch lands in the mid-range

Screen size: 5.84-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2280 | Weight: 153g | Rear camera: 16MP and 24MP | OS: Android 8.1 Oreo | RAM: 4/6GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 3400mAh

Bold, new, reflective back

Great integrated fingerprint scanner

Reasonable price

No microSD support

Not waterproof

The Honor 10 does a great job of doing what Honor always does; bringing flagship features to the mid-range market - just like the Honor 9 did. Now you're not going to get bleeding-edge specs here but it's a very impressive phone for the price.

The 5.85-inch screen is full HD, and the inclusion of a great integrated fingerprint scanner and facial scanner - along with the premium glass back, solid battery life and great camera - this is a truly desirable phone.

One of the things that Honor is big on at the moment is AI, and nowhere is this more prevalent than in the vast range of AI-powered photo amplification presets, helping even the amateur phone-photographer get some really lovely shots.

Read TechRadar's full Honor 10 review here