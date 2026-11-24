If you’ve recently upgraded your NBN connection (or are thinking of upgrading) to any of the best NBN 500 plans, best NBN 1000 plans or even the new ‘Hyperfast’ NBN 2000 plans and decided to keep your old router, you may be in for a rude surprise.

While these new plans can drastically increase your internet speeds, if your router is more than a few years old, it could be bottlenecking that expensive internet plan thanks to outdated Wi-Fi and/or a slow 100Mbps wired WAN port that chokes off your bandwidth before it’s even distributed around your home.

To better match these faster NBN plans, it’s worth investing in a new mesh Wi-Fi system to get you up to date with your new NBN connection. I’ve invested in one myself (a Google Nest system… although it is honestly about due for an upgrade too), and it’s definitely made a large difference to internet speeds around my home.Whether you want a more affordable Wi-Fi 6 system or to future-proof your home with Wi-Fi 7, or perhaps split the difference with Wi-Fi 6E, there are plenty of options for you to choose from, and Black Friday means you can save some cash in the process — or alternatively, jump to the next tier up and invest in something speedier.

I’ve highlighted the three deals on well-regarded mesh systems, each coming in at a different price point to help you find one that fits your needs and budget:

Save 29% (AU$100) TP-Link Deco X55 (2-pack): was AU$349 now AU$249 at Amazon TP-Link’s Deco X55 combines an AX3000 speed rating (aka 3,000Mbps of bandwidth to share in total) and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to make a great all-rounder that’ll deliver fast speeds to suit an NBN 500 plan. Note that some additional features are locked behind a subscription, like advanced parental controls and additional antivirus security, but these are decidedly optional and many households shouldn’t need them.

Save 30% (AU$240) Amazon eero Pro 6E (3-pack): was AU$799.99 now AU$559.99 at Amazon From Amazon’s own Eero brand, the Eero Pro 6E provides a sweet spot for busy households — it provides tri-band Wi-Fi 6E with the newer 6GHz band to help ease congestion across the network. There’s also an optional Eero Plus subscription for AU$15.99/m or AU$159.99 per year to provide network-level security, parental controls and third-party privacy tools.