After switching to mesh, I’d never go back to my patchy previous Wi-Fi — and these 3 Black Friday mesh kit deals make changing easy and affordable
Don’t settle for cheap routers and maximise your NBN bandwidth
If you’ve recently upgraded your NBN connection (or are thinking of upgrading) to any of the best NBN 500 plans, best NBN 1000 plans or even the new ‘Hyperfast’ NBN 2000 plans and decided to keep your old router, you may be in for a rude surprise.
While these new plans can drastically increase your internet speeds, if your router is more than a few years old, it could be bottlenecking that expensive internet plan thanks to outdated Wi-Fi and/or a slow 100Mbps wired WAN port that chokes off your bandwidth before it’s even distributed around your home.
To better match these faster NBN plans, it’s worth investing in a new mesh Wi-Fi system to get you up to date with your new NBN connection. I’ve invested in one myself (a Google Nest system… although it is honestly about due for an upgrade too), and it’s definitely made a large difference to internet speeds around my home.Whether you want a more affordable Wi-Fi 6 system or to future-proof your home with Wi-Fi 7, or perhaps split the difference with Wi-Fi 6E, there are plenty of options for you to choose from, and Black Friday means you can save some cash in the process — or alternatively, jump to the next tier up and invest in something speedier.
I’ve highlighted the three deals on well-regarded mesh systems, each coming in at a different price point to help you find one that fits your needs and budget:
TP-Link’s Deco X55 combines an AX3000 speed rating (aka 3,000Mbps of bandwidth to share in total) and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to make a great all-rounder that’ll deliver fast speeds to suit an NBN 500 plan. Note that some additional features are locked behind a subscription, like advanced parental controls and additional antivirus security, but these are decidedly optional and many households shouldn’t need them.
From Amazon’s own Eero brand, the Eero Pro 6E provides a sweet spot for busy households — it provides tri-band Wi-Fi 6E with the newer 6GHz band to help ease congestion across the network. There’s also an optional Eero Plus subscription for AU$15.99/m or AU$159.99 per year to provide network-level security, parental controls and third-party privacy tools.
Netgear’s Orbi range is brilliant for a big home, with the 770 being competitively affordable when compared to other Wi-Fi 7 mesh options. Read our 4.5-star Netgear Orbi 770 review for the full story, but essentially, it offers Wi-Fi 7 and a total throughput of up to 10,800Mbps. The Orbi 770’s mesh nodes can also use tri-band Wi-Fi or 2.5GbE wired connections to communicate with each other, to help ensure you get the best possible speeds across your entire home. The 11Gbps bandwidth might seem overkill, but that’s ideal for getting the most out of an NBN 500, 750 or 1,000 connection. If you’re going for NBN 2000, we’d recommend running Ethernet cables between your mesh nodes to ensure the fastest throughput possible.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Nico is an experienced writer and journalist, having previously written for business titles across Australia. He mainly focuses on evergreen content like buying guides and reviews, as well as finding deals and coupon codes at TechRadar Australia. Outside of work, Nico is a keen cyclist and occasionally goes on runs and hikes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.