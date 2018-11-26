Galaxy S9 for $200 off is the best Samsung Cyber Monday 2018 phone deal

There's a tremendous Cyber Monday deal on the Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone, which is great news if you need to upgrade your phone before the end of 2018. In fact, the Galaxy S9 is our recommended Android phone for most people, and the price drop is significant.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is $200 off today, and it's available at three stores: Amazon, Walmart, and the official Samsung website, according to our research. This phone deal is sold out in a lot of other places we've looked – at this price at least.

(Image: © Samsung) Samsung Galaxy S9 $720 now only $519 at Amazon

The Galaxy S9 is the top Samsung phone deal for Cyber Monday at $200 off the MSRP. That's for a phone that came out earlier this year and has a large display in a one-hand-friendly form factor.View Deal

(Image: © Samsung) Samsung Galaxy S9 $720 now only $519 at Samsung

The 64GB version of the Galaxy S9 is also $200 off today. Samsung is also offering trade-in credit if you have an old phone if it's okay condition. Though you can always sell your old phone for more.View Deal

Note: at the time of publication, the Amazon Samsung Galaxy S9 deal is telling us that certain colors may arrive after Christmas, however, the Midnight Black color still has Amazon Prime shipping associated with this offer.

That's how popular the Samsung Galaxy S9 has become. You're actually going to have to order it quickly to get the time-limited Cyber Monday deal. And it's for good reason. The Galaxy S9 launched in March, so it's the latest model of Samsung's 5.8-inch phone with a curved display. The price has dropped fast and hard.

Galaxy S9 isn't the only Samsung phone on sale

There are more deals on Samsung phones than the Galaxy S9. The bigger Galaxy S9 Plus, which came out at the same time as the S9 and a has a 6.2-inch screen, has a $200 attached to it. The same $200 deal applies to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which has an even bigger screen, is more powerful and comes with an S Pen.

(Image: © Samsung) Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus $839 now only $639 at Amazon

Samsung's larger S9 phone with a dual lens camera is also on sale. It's for bigger hands and wallets, but it doesn't cost nearly as much it did when the company launched the S9 phones in March.View Deal

No matter which unlocked Samsung phone you buy, you shouldn't pay full price. Not during Cyber Monday, at least. Happy [online] shopping.