Black Friday gaming monitor deals: everything we expect to see in 2021

If you're looking to refresh your PC gaming setup, it might be worth holding out for Black Friday gaming monitor deals to get the best price possible on a high end display. The best gaming monitors can last you a surprisingly long time, so investing in a premium model is well worth it. However, there's no better time to take the plunge than the annual Black Friday deals.

This year's offers are set to take place on November 26, though we will likely see early savings landing on the shelves from the start of the month. We usually see some of the biggest discounts of the year hitting the best gaming monitors during this sales event, with the hottest offers reserved for the weekend itself.

There's so much breadth in the consumer gaming monitor market that prices can vary from sub-$100 / £100 all the way up to thousands of dollars / pounds. However, the vast majority of Black Friday gaming monitor deals tend to focus on the everyday models with an upper mid-range price tag, hitting displays between $300 and $700 / £300-£700 with the most valuable savings.

If you're browsing on either side of that price bracket there are still discounts to be found, but competition is much higher in the cheaper end and it's important to be wary of picking up additional features that you might not need when spending big.

Whether you're after the cheapest 4K display you can get your hands on or looking to splash out on an ultra-wide that would normally be far out of your price range, we're expecting to see a strong supply of Black Friday gaming monitor deals in 2021.

Adobe reports that last year's discounts averaged between 25 and 30% over the week leading up to Black Friday itself. That's a vast improvement on the 15-20% average savings of the previous two years. Not only that, but last year's discounts also had the global pandemic to content with, which caused a massive surge in demand for office equipment like monitors.

We didn't see too many stock issues on the gaming side of things, but now that demand has settled down we may see even bigger discounts on cheap gaming monitors in 2021.

Whatever happens in this year's Black Friday gaming monitor deals we'll be bringing you all the very best discounts when they do land in November. Until then, we're rounding up all our predictions for this year's sale so that you can prepare for the big day.

Black Friday gaming monitor deals: FAQs

When will Black Friday gaming monitor deals start in 2021? We typically see Black Friday gaming monitor deals ramping up from a couple of weeks prior to the weekend itself. However, last year discounts were flying in as early as October due to the surge in online spending and a delayed Amazon Prime Day. In 2021, it's likely we'll see the same thing, with price drops becoming available weeks ahead of the official November 26 date. However, we tend to see the biggest discounts in the week of Thanksgiving, with the real blockbuster savings taking place on the Friday itself. If you spot a price you like in the lead up it may well be worth jumping in ahead of the crowds, but prices may well be lower over the course of the main event.

What to expect from Black Friday gaming monitor deals in 2021

Last year we saw Black Friday gaming monitor deals spanning the full spectrum of prices, features, and screen sizes. We expect that 2021's sales will continue to delivery these super low costs on budget items as well as the larger blockbuster savings on premium devices, however some of the best gaming monitors out there look poised to take extra discounts in this year's sale.

LG's popular UltraGear range received some impressive discounts last year, dropping a 1440p 27-inch G-Sync display with 144Hz refresh rate all the way down below $400 / £400. The cheaper LG 27GL650F-B model, offering 1080p resolution, was down to $246.99 in the US last year, some $50 more expensive than its Black Friday price from the year before. We're hopeful that we'll see a return to that sub-$200 position in November 2021, and considering the age of this screen these days that's not an unlikely outcome. Plus, in the UK we've already seen a record low £188 price beating Black Friday's offers last year as well.

While the MSI Optix MPG341CQR took a slight discount down to $700 / £790 from its previous $820 / £869.99 price last year, we've since seen those costs drop all the way to a record low $530 / £499.17 in 2021. That means this is another contender for serious savings in this year's Black Friday gaming monitor deals.

We're expecting even bigger discounts at the premium end of the spectrum this year, then. However, more budget-minded buyers should also be looking forward to November's savings. The super cheap 4K Asus TUF VG289Q display is already particularly well priced at $349.99 / £359. However, we've already seen that cost drop to $299.99 / £330 in 2021, a saving we expect will return later in the year as well.

What to look for in this year's Black Friday gaming monitor deals

Some of the market's leading displays are set to take even bigger discounts this year, but if you're not interested in spending more than $300 / £300 on your gaming monitor it's worth checking out what you can and can't find on more budget-minded screens. In the cheaper end of the spectrum value can get a little murkier. It's easy to find a gaming monitor for under $150 / £150, for example, but there are spec and feature checks that should be done to make sure you're getting the best value for money possible.

Refresh rate

The refresh rate refers to the number speed at which your display will 'refresh' the picture on your screen. A higher rate means your monitor can move through each frame faster, offering a smoother experience that can make or break a gaming experience. A 60Hz refresh rate is the bare minimum you should be trying to get away with, however if you're spending more than $100 / £100 we'd recommend basing your expectations at 144Hz.



Resolution

You'll likely be choosing between a 1080p, 1440p, and 2160p (4K) resolution. Each step up here generally represents a move to the next price category, with 1080p offering solid but entry level performance, 1440p working as the standard for a mid-range buy, and 4K sitting at the premium end. The standard middle of the road is a 1440p resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate. However, it's worth checking whether your graphics card will be able to keep up with this speed, as those running an older set of specs likely won't be able to make the most of a more expensive monitor and can get away with 1080p much easier.



Display technology

Gaming monitors tend to ship with three different types of display technology; IPS, VA, or TN. The vast majority of consumers will be happy with an IPS panel in their gaming monitor. It's the middle of the road between a super fast but quality-lacking TN, and a vibrant VA that drops a little speed. In today's market, we'd recommend thinking twice about that super cheap TN panel machines unless you're playing competitively. While offering the lowest latency of the three, TN is an ageing technology that can't offer as high a picture quality as the other options. If, however, you just want your games to look as good as possible, we'd recommend going with VA - you're likely getting excellent color reproduction, vibrant contrast and deeper blacks.



Nvidia G-Sync / AMD Freesync

G-Sync and AMD Freesync are quickly becoming standard on gaming monitors. The adaptive sync technology essentially works to match the refresh rate of your screen with the frames being output by your graphics card, to make sure everything is in step with everything else, reducing screen tearing. Make sure that your monitor has at least one of these brands' technologies installed - at this point they are industry standard across a range of prices. It's worth noting that certain G-Sync features will only work with an Nvidia GPU (Freesync will work across the board). It's worth double checking if your monitor is listed as 'G-Sync' or 'G-Sync Compatible'. The former has been tailor made for an Nvidia graphics card so won't be able to offer a variable refresh rate on an AMD unit. However, a 'Compatible' model is essentially an open standard that will run on an AMD device though may not produce the best results. AMD Freesync, on other other hand, is already an open system that will run with a range of different hardware specifications.

