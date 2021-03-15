Where to watch Harley Quinn: stream every season online

Harley Quinn is one of the most popular DC characters at the moment, with Margot Robbie’s performance one of the highlights of the Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey movies. Since 2019, we’ve been able to watch Harley Quinn in her own animated series.

How to watch Harley Quinn online Air dates: 2019-Present Total seasons: 2 (26 episodes) Creators: Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey Cast: Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Tony Hale Streaming options: HBO Max (US) | Prime Video (AUS)

The Harley Quinn series stars The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco in the title role. Harley, having broken up with the Joker, sets out to prove that she’s a worthy villain in her own right. Her adventures along the way include her teaming up with several other DC characters, such as Poison Ivy and Clayface. There are also appearances from Batman and Mister J himself, the Joker. The show has received acclaim for its fast-paced shenanigans, insightful take on the character, and impressive voice cast.

The first two seasons premiered on DC Universe, but the show has since moved to HBO Max . A third season is expected in late 2021. If you want to catch up on the story so far, this article will tell you how to watch Harley Quinn, whether you’re in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada.

How to watch Harley Quinn online in the US

There’s only one streaming service in the US offering Harley Quinn as part of a subscription: HBO Max. A HBO Max subscription costs $14.99 a month, and the service can be accessed on smart TVs, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, Roku devices, Fire Stick, Chromebooks, Chromecast, iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S, PC and Mac computers, and Android phones. If you are looking for something similar to watch, you might be interested in the other animated shows available, such as Adventure Time, Steven Universe, and Samurai Jack. Or, if you’re looking for more Harley adventures, HBO Max has Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, as well as the other DC universe films. The two seasons of Harley Quinn are also available to buy from Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu. On these outlets, each season will cost $19.99, or you can buy individual episodes, for which the prices differ but tend to be around $2.

How to watch Harley Quinn online: stream seasons 1-2 in the UK

In the UK, Harley Quinn is not currently available to stream as part of any subscription services, but Season 1 is available to purchase from Google Play, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video for £14.99.

You can also buy individual episodes for £1.99 on Google Play, £2.49 on Apple TV, or on Prime Video in HD for £2.49 or in SD for £1.89. It’s not yet known when Season 2 will be available in the UK.

How to stream Harley Quinn and watch every season online in Canada

In Canada, if you have a cable subscription through Global TV, you can access Harley Quinn through Global’s website or app. However, only Season 2 is currently available here, due to it having more recently aired on cable TV.

However, seasons 1 and 2 of Harley Quinn are available as direct purchases on Apple TV and Google Play. On either of these, a full season will cost you $19.99, or you can buy episodes individually.

How to watch Harley Quinn: stream every season online in Australia