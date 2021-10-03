How to watch SNL and stream Saturday Night Live online where you are

An amalgamation of comedy sketches covering topical cultural and political events, throw in special celebrity guests and musical performances, this season's line up includes Kim Kardashian and Rami Malek. Saturday Night Live has ran for over four decades with its 47th season broadcasting from October 2. Here's how to watch SNL online where you are.

After last season's highlights including the likes of Elon Musk hosting the show with musical guest Miley Cyrus, some might question whether the SNL gang can ever top its previous episodes. However, with a solid line-up of talent promised for Saturday Night Live's 47th season, more hilarious, iconic moments are sure to be in the works.

Alongside SNL's usual ensemble, including Pete Davidson, Melissa Villasenor, Aidy Bryant and Michael Che, Owen Wilson will take up the post for this season's first host, with Kacey Musgrave appearing for the second time as SNL's musical guest.

Kim Kardashian West promises an unmissable episode in SNL's second run the following week, while award-winning actor Rami Malek (Mr Robot, Bohemian Rhapsody) and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) will also be dusting off their hosting skills in the coming month.

Don't miss a moment of season 47 of Saturday Night Live. Keep reading to find out how to watch SNL online around the world.

Saturday Night Live season 47 line-up

October 2 - Owen Wilson and Kacey Musgraves

October 9 - Kim Kardashian West and Halsey

October 16 - Rami Malek and Young Thug

October 23 - Jason Sudeikis and Brandi Carlile

How to watch SNL online: stream Saturday Night Live in the US

Brand new episodes of Saturday Night Life begin on Saturday, October 2 at 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT on NBC. For those with cable, simply tune into NBC to watch. For those without, however, there are plenty of options to watch SNL as it airs. For those cutting the cord, the most cable-like package you can get is FuboTV, which includes NBC in its Starter package, costing $64.99 a month. Better still, new customers can give it and its 110+ channels a test drive with a 7-day free trial. Alternatively, if you're after something more affordable, Sling TV is a great shout. NBC is available in select markets with both the Sling Blue and Sling Orange package. New customers can get the first month for just $10, thereafter paying $35 a month for 32+ channels. Of course, there is also NBC's on-demand streaming service, Peacock TV, where you can get access to much of NBC's titles - including live streams - from $4.99 a month.

How to watch Saturday Night Live online from outside your country

If you're abroad when new Saturday Night Live episodes air or you're trying to catch up, regional restrictions may prevent you from streaming SNL online.

Luckily, a VPN provides a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, which means you can gain access to your preferred IPTV service and watch episodes of the latest buzz-worthy shows from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch Saturday Night Live season 47 from abroad

(Image credit: Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com)

How to watch Saturday Night Live online in the UK

Those in the UK are well served if they are a Sky customer, with season 47 of Saturday Night Live airing from Sunday, October 3 at 9pm BST on Sky Comedy. That's less than a day after it airs in the US. Sky also lets you catch up on a selection of recent Saturday Night Live episodes, so don't worry if you miss the UK TV premiere for season 47. It's fair to say Sky can be expensive, so be sure to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you're getting today's best prices and offers. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, Now is your best bet for watching SNL on the cheap and without a contract, with its Entertainment Pass being the one you want. If you’re temporarily out of the UK right now, you can continue to stream your favourite shows through your preferred VOD service by downloading a top-notch VPN and following the steps above.

How to watch SNL online and stream in Canada

Saturday Night Live season 47 will air in Canada at the same time that it does in the US - that's 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT from Saturday, October 2. You can tune in via Canadian terrestrial TV network Global TV, which also offers a slick online streaming platform. You have to verify your details to sign up, but provided you can do that, you can watch all-new SNL episodes absolutely free. Can't watch Global TV as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you would at home.

How to watch Saturday Night Live online in Australia