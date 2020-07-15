How to watch Psych 2: Lassie Come Home online and stream the new movie on Peacock

Sean and Gus are back for the eagerly anticipated sequel to 2017's Psych movie, which sees the detective duo return to Santa Barbara to help an old police friend - but they're not exactly welcomed with open arms on their former turf. Here's how to watch Psych 2: Lassie Come Home online and stream the movie on all-new service Peacock today.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home cheat sheet Psych 2: Lassie Come Home is available from Wednesday, July 15 on Peacock Premium. The new NBC streaming service costs from $5.99 a month in the US. International release dates will follow later in the year, but any Americans abroad can always grab an ExpressVPN deal to get to know Peacock just like they would at home.

Psych 2 is self-described, not at all portentously, as “a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod” - so expect to see supernatural elements integrated into the plot alongside the trademark Psych blend of humor and drama.

The paranormal twist is about all that deviates from Psych's already winning formula, though, with director Steve Franks returning to steer round two of what he says could be a five-part movie series. Leading duo James Roday (Shawn) and Dulé Hill (Gus) are also back, as are Timothy Omundson as Carlton 'Lassie' Lassiter and Maggie Lawson as Juliet 'Jules' O'Hara.

Originally a TV show created by Franks that debuted back in 2006 and ran for an impressive eight seasons, Psych 2 clocks in an just under 90 minutes, so it's the perfect thing to watch if you're stuck between craving short-burst entertainment and being up for a marathon movie. Available now on the all-new Peacock streaming service, here's how to watch Psych 2: Lassie Come Home online today - and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Psych 2 in the US

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home is one of the main launch titles for Peacock, meaning the movie is available to stream on the new NBC service right now. But while Peacock offers a free tier with lots of great content, exclusives like Psych 2 are only available with its Peacock Premium package. This normally costs just $4.99 a month or - for a limited time - $29.99 a year (normally $49.99). Many Xfinity customers are entitled to it for free, though - and there's also a third option, Premium Plus, that's completely ad-free (normally $99.99 a year). Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. The final list isn't confirmed, but we understand it'll be available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops as well as being compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. We'll let you know where to find the Peacock app you need as soon as they're live. Anyone from America who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN - if you have your US credit card details to hand, great, but you can also pay using internationally recognized PayPal, if it's more convenient for you.

How to watch Psych 2 from outside your country

Heading abroad again now that global travel restrictions are easing? Then trying to tune into Peacock like you would from home is likely going to be impossible because of geo-blocking.

That's a pain if you want to watch Psych 2 but are out of the US at the moment, as it's not yet available in countries like UK, Canada or Australia.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home, only from anywhere in the world.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch Psych 2 at home from anywhere on the planet.View Deal