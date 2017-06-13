The best E3 2017 trailers: the top videos from gaming's big showcase in one place

We’ve seen a glut of awesome E3 trailers, including the latest showcases of some of the biggest franchises in gaming, so we’ve brought them all together in one place for your delectation.

We know you’re already going to be soaking up every word and picture of your favorite games, whether that’s FIFA 18 or Assassin’s Creed: Origins, but for millions of people who are looking for their new obsession or simply want to see what else is out there, E3 trailers are a massively important steer.

So, without further ado; here’s TechRadar’s rundown of the most critical E3 trailers that you simply have to watch so far. Keep your eyes locked on this page – we'll be updating it every time a major new trailer worth your time lands.

Xbox One X

The console formerly known as Project Scorpio has now been officially unveiled as the Xbox One X and we couldn't be more excited by the XboxOX.

Spider-Man PS4

Sony's Spider-Man PS4 trailer proved to be one of the longest and best, with tons of webslinging gameplay footage around a massive-looking open world New York City. This nearly nine-minute video has Spider-Man taking on two enemies, including Wilson Fisk, otherwise known as Kingpin. The combat in this game, aside from the overuse of Quick Time Events toward the end, looks like the Spider-Man game we've always wanted to play.

God of War

This new God of War trailer for PS4 looks brilliant, so if you're looking for more Kratos and quick time events without having to play through another PS4 remake of an older title, this is the video you want to watch. It doesn't have a solid release date beyond a vague 2018 window, but we hope to see more of it at E3 2017.

Shadow of the Colossus

There's a Shadow of the Colossus remake is coming to the PS4, and you'll be able to scale more even more detailed giant enemies compared to the original version that came out 12 years ago. Yes, it's been that long (though there was an HD remake in between). The new trailer is less than two minutes long, but gives you a glimpse of the what we can expect in 2018.

Assassin's Creed Origins

One of gaming’s most beloved franchises, as well single-handedly correcting the spelling of a generation of young historians, Assassin’s Creed Origins captured plenty of attention with its eagle scouting functionality and the stunning 4K splendor making an already pretty series look truly beautiful.

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

One of the major highlights of the third-annual PC Gaming Show was Microsoft's revival of the Age of Empires for modern PCs. It's an update to a original CD-ROM game, with new graphics and a remastered soundtrack. You can see a comparison between the old and new games in the Age of Empires: Definitive Edition E3 trailer below.

Beyond Good & Evil 2

It's been 15 years since Beyond Good & Evil and nine years since the the prequel was first announced. To say that this new Beyond Good & Evil 2 trailer is a long time coming is a bit of an understatement. Never mind that there's no release date attached and not a second of gameplay footage. That's okay. We have a three-minute E3 2017 video of this cult classic reborn – finally.

Far Cry 5

Hope County, Montana sounds like such a nice fictional town from its name, but the scenes in the new Far Cry 5 E3 2017 trailer make it look frightening. It goes from patriotism (just fine) to fanaticism (not fine), with preacher Joseph Seed amassing a militaristic doomsday cult. Guess what? It's your job to arrest him.

Super Mario Odyssey

We've already seen a couple of trailers for Mario's Switch debut, but the newest trailer, shown of during Nintendo's E3 presentation, showed off what the character will be able to do with his hat - which was previously rumored to have big gameplay implications. The hat will allow you to briefly take control of certain enemies, which we imagine will have be implications for Odyssey's gameplay.

Skull and Bones

Pirate battles on the high seas is what the Skull and Bones E3 trailer is all about, with 5v5 PvP multiplayer between massive ships in the demo. They're all armed with multiple canons and big steering wheels that swing left and right to change directions. Watching the ships cut through the ocean and water splash onto the deck shows how advanced the water graphics have become in 2017.

Metroid Prime 4

The trailer for Metroid Prime 4 might have consisted of little more than a reveal of the game's logo, but it was probably the trailer that had us the most excited at Nintendo's presentation. You can watch the 42 second teaser below, but don't expect to get any more information about the game other than it's name.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

The crossover of Mario and Raving Rabbids is downright weird, but we're still interested in this Nintendo Switch exclusive from the whacky minds at Ubisoft. It stars Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Yoshi and four Rabbid hero counterparts who must return peace to the Mushroom Kingdom. The release date is August 29, according to the E3 trailer.

The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim for Nintendo Switch

Yeah , gestures are going to be a bit divisive, but playing as Link in one of the greatest open worlds of any game on your new Nintendo Switch? We can get on board with that...

Doom VFR

Doom has always had the capacity to make us, how do we put this delicately...brick ourselves. So the prospect of playing the game in a virtual effing world is pretty exciting, and terrifying. And terrifying. And terrifying.

Fallout 4: VR

Fallout 4 captivated us for a long time when it arrived, but having finally conquered our addiction following a tricky survival mode playthrough we're now being offered a VR version. "Just when I thought I was out...they pull me back in."

Anthem

A new 'IP' is always thrilling, but a new IP from Bioware is pant-wettingly exciting and the opening glimpse at Anthem - an open world game that doesn't at all remind us of Destiny AT ALL - is pretty fantastic.

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is shaping up nicely, and the new gameplay footage definitely garnered some attention in among the noise of E3.

Crackdown 3

Some would argue that Crackdown has never really got the attention that it deserves, but that could change for Crackdown 3, with this Terry Crews-starring trailer showing us why this should be considered a mainstream offering.

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

As a launch title for Xbox One X, we were pretty confident that Middle Earth: Shadow of War would be beautiful and the E3 trailer certainly didn't let us down.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2

We've been stoked about Star Wars Battlefront 2 for some time now, and EA's early E3 showcase was a great example of how to use trailers to keep us hyped for release.

FIFA 18

The response from the internet to the FIFA 18 reveal has been, well, predictably aggrieved, but in truth some of the cosmetic tweaks that have been talked about ahead of a likely bigger reveal at GDC might well be the most vital changes to a game that has stood still for too long.

Madden 18

Given the success of The Journey on Fifa 17, it's no surprise that a single player campaign is coming to Madden 18 and the world of American Football in the form of 'Longshot'.

Need for Speed Payback

We're both too fast and too furious to tel you everything that this Need for Speed Payback gameplay trailer shows off, so we'll just let you get in gear and burn some YouTube rubber.

Forza 7

Forza has long been the Gran Turismo of the Xbox, and Forza 7 is guaranteed to look frickin' amazing on the Xbox One X with its 4K graphics.

A Way Out

Last but not least, EA's trailer for A Way Out has been described by the TechRadar team in E3 as 'the biggest surprise' of the show and here's why...