Best Prime Day camera lens deals 2021: get huge savings on these great lenses

Fancy picking up a bargain camera lens for your Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm or Olympus camera? Whether you own a classic DSLR or a new mirrorless camera, the Amazon Prime Day deals have just served up some fine discounts on glass for all kinds of shooting – and we've rounded up all of the best deals here.

Camera lenses are often the priciest part of being a photographer, which is why discounts like the ones below are so welcome. Fortunately, this year's discounts cover all kinds of lens, from premium portrait primes to wide-angle zooms for landscape shooting or astrophotography.

For US-based photographers based, the deals are mostly spread across great value options from third-party brands like Viltrox and Rokinon. Both companies are renowned for producing bargain alternatives to pricier, pro-level options made by the likes of Nikon, Sony and Fujifilm – and thanks to some Prime Day prime slashes, some of their best lenses are now even better value.

One of the standouts is a 10% price cut on the Viltrox 85mm f/1.8 STM for Nikon Z-mount cameras, which makes that portrait lens superb value. You'll have to be quick though, as it's a Lightning deal that's likely to sell out. Owners of Fujifilm X-series cameras haven't been left out of the Viltrox prime party either, with another deal delivering 5% off the Viltrox 56mm f/1.4 XF lens.

Over in the UK, it's all about some sweet discounts on Sony prime lenses for both APS-C and full-frame cameras. If you own a camera like the Sony A6400 or Sony A7 III, it's time to swoop for either the Sony 50mm f/1.8 (at a lowest-ever £124.99) or the excellent FE 35mm f/1.8 (which has just received a 32% price slash, bringing its price down to £430).

These deals are all hot, so we'd recommend snapping them up as quickly as possible, as many are likely to sell out before Prime Day finishes. We'll also be regularly updating this page with new deals, so if you can't find something for your camera or shooting style, make sure to check back throughout the shopping event.

Prime Day's best camera lens deals

Whether you need a wide-angle zoom lens for landscape shooting or a medium telephoto to boost your portraits game, there's likely to be a lens bargain for you below. The lenses are available for a range of different cameras, so make sure to check that it's compatible with yours – we've included information on compatible mounts in the descriptions. Happy lens shopping.

Camera lens deals in the US

Viltrox 85mm f/1.8 STM Nikon Z-mount: $399 $359.10 at Amazon

Save $40 – If you own a Nikon Z series camera, grab this excellent portrait prime for its lowest ever price while you can in this Lightning deal. Viltrox's 85mm f/1.8 offers impressively sharp image quality and reliable autofocus – it's fantastic value in this 10% off deal.View Deal

Rokinon 135mm F2.0 ED UMC Telephoto Lens for Nikon FX: $499 $350.04 at Amazon

Save $149 – This telephoto prime lens for full-frame Nikon DSLRs offers superb value with this 30% price cut for Prime Day. It's a manual-focus only lens, but is widely regarded as one of the sharpest available for DSLRs and is ideal for shooting astrophotography or portraits with creamy bokeh.View Deal

Rokinon 135mm f/2.0 ED UMC Telephoto Lens for Canon EF: $499 $349.49 at Amazon

Save $150 – Looking for a fast prime lens for astro photography or professional portraits? This manual focus 135mm f/2 for Canon DSLRs offers incredible value at this 30% off price. It's designed for full-frame cameras, but also works nicely with APS-C models.View Deal

Viltrox 56mm f/1.4 XF for Fujifilm X-mount: $329 $312 at Amazon

Save $17 – Been looking for a more affordable alternative to Fujifilm's classic 56mm f/1.2? Look no further – Viltrox has long been regarded as a good source of great-value primes, and its 56mm f/1.4 is no exception. It's great for still portraits, and thanks to a de-clicked aperture ring is also a dab hand at video, too.View Deal

Rokinon 12mm f/2.0 NCS CS for Sony E-Mount (APS-C): $279 $223.49 at Amazon

Save $55.51 – A fantastic starter lens for owners of Sony A6000 series cameras who don't mind learning manual focus, this bright 12mm wide-angle prime is ideal for shooting landscapes, architecture or astrophotography. This 28% off deal equals its lowest-ever price.View Deal

Rokinon 12mm f/2.0 NCS CS for Fujifilm X-series: $329 $230.49 at Amazon

Save $98.51 – Fancy a bargain alternative to Fujifilm's own XF16mm f/2.8 R WR lens? This manual focus 12mm wide-angle prime hits the spot at this incredible price. It makes a fine landscape and astrophotography companion and is small enough to sneak into that spare nook in your camera bag.View Deal

Rokinon 12mm f/2.0 NCS CS for Micro Four Thirds: $289 $230.49 at Amazon

Save $58.51 – This 12mm ultra wide-angle prime is an absolute steal at this price, compared to the likes of the Olympus 12mm f/2. If you don't mind the lack of autofocus, it'll reward you with stunningly sharp landscape and architecture shots. It comes with a removable lens hood and takes 67mm filters.View Deal

Rokinon Series II 14mm f/2.8 for Sony E-mount: $429 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $149.01 – A hefty 35% saving on this weather-sealed, ultra-wide prime lens for full-frame or APS-C Sony E-mount cameras. A manual focus-only lens, it's ideal for both astrophotography, thanks to its focus lock feature, and also video, due to its de-clickable focus ring.View Deal

Rokinon FE14M-C 14mm f/2.8 for Canon EF: $329 $221.49 at Amazon

Save $107.51 – An incredible price for such a bright wide-angle lens, this 14mm f/2.8 ultra-wide for full-frame Canon DSLRs is a cracking buy for shooting nightscapes and landscapes. It is manual focus-only, but get used to that and you'll be rewarded with performance that's well above its new low price point.View Deal

Rokinon FE14M-C 14mm f/2.8 for Sony E-mount: $269 $188.49 at Amazon

Save $80.51 – If you own a Sony A7-series camera and have been looking to dabble in nightscapes and landscape photography, then this manual-focus lens is a real treat in this 27% off deal. Its ultra-wide 14mm view serves up sharp, dramatic results and it's a great option for those who are priced out of Sony's G Master lineup.View Deal

Camera lens deals in the UK

Nikon Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3: £439.99 £269.99 at Amazon

Save £169 – While this versatile lens did drop to this price just before Prime Day, it's still a fantastic deal – particularly if you're looking for a really compact zoom lens to pair with a camera like the Nikon Z6. In fact, it's the lightest full-frame zoom lens around on any system and produces great results in good light.View Deal

Sony 50mm f/1.8 for E-Mount: £159 £124.99 at Amazon

Save £34 – You'll find it hard to beat the value offered by this nifty fifty in the Prime Day sales. This is the lowest ever price for Sony's 50mm f/1.8 and, despite its ultra-low price tag, it delivers impressive sharpness, lovely bokeh and impressive portability that means it pairs particularly well with compact Sony A7-series bodies.View Deal

Sony 35mm f/1.8 for E-Mount: £549 £430 at Amazon

Save £119 – This Sony 35mm prime strikes the perfect balance between speed and weight, and it's never been anywhere close to this kind of price. If you need a versatile, reliable companion for your full-frame Sony camera, this f/1.8 has the image quality and autofocus skills to keep you happy for a long time. View Deal

Sony 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS for E-Mount: £499 £380 at Amazon

Save £119 – This enjoyable, versatile all-in-one lens for Sony's APS-C cameras is a fantastic tool to have in your camera bag for all types of shooting situations, from landscapes to close-ups (thanks to its 45cm minimum focusing distance). The linear motor for fast, quiet autofocus also means it's useful for video, and it's only once been priced as low as this deal.View Deal

Canon EF-S 10-22 mm f/3.5-4.5 USM: £579.99 £449 at Amazon

Save £130.99 – If you need an affordable wide-angle lens for a Canon DSLR like the 6D Mark II, then this 10-22mm is an excellent option – and it's now an even better buy, thanks to this 23% price cut. It has impressive build quality, fast autofocus and is a fantastic landscape photography companion. View Deal

Canon EF 24-70 mm f/4L IS USM: £799 £629 at Amazon

Save £170 – Not everyone wants to carry around the bulk and weight of a professional 24-70mm f/2.8 lens. If you want a smaller and more convenient walkaround option for your full-frame Canon DSLR, then this is a fantastic choice – particularly now it's been given a 21% price slash for Prime Day. This lens' versatile focal range is bolstered by an excellent macro mode, too. View Deal

