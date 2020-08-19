Your chance to grab Samsung Note 20 pre-order gifts ends this Friday

We've had a week or two to embrace the Note 20 and its bigger brother, the Note 20 Ultra now and if either one stands out as a device you're looking to order, now is the perfect time to do so.

That's because this Friday marks the end of the pre-order stage for Samsung Note 20 deals with the phone becoming officially available to buy. Yes, you could wait and get it once pre-orders are over but then you would miss out on a special incentive.

As is now tradition, Samsung is included free gifts on both Note 20 and Samsung Note 20 Ultra deals, landing you either some free headphones or a gaming bundle.

That means either a pair of Galaxy Buds (Galaxy Buds Live if you get the Ultra) or a controller you can use to play games on your phone and an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Keen to get your hands on these pre-order gifts? We've picked out the best mobile phone deals on both of these devices and listed them below.

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 120GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £55pm

When it comes to the Note 20, opting for the 5G edition sees a major price rise kick in. However, this plan from Mobiles Phones Direct looks like one of the best prices we've seen on it yet. It costs absolutely nothing upfront and just £55 a month. At that price, you're getting a major 120GB of data with a cost closer to the 4G version.

View Deal

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: at Mobile Phones Direct | £49.99 upfront | 120GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £63pm

Got the cash to jump up to to the Ultra? This contract will be the way to go. Yes, you're paying £63 a month to get it and £49.99 upfront but that is actually very affordable for this new flagship release. Throw in the 120GB of data that's being offered and you'll be hard pressed to beat this!

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: at Three | £99 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £39pm for first 6 months then £78 for rest of contract

Pre-orders haven't come to a close yet but that hasn't stopped Three going big on promotions. Pre-order from Three and for the first six months you'll pay half the price at just £39 a month. While the price does go back up to the full £78 for the rest of the contract, this looks to be the best deal on this handset so far. For that price you're getting the device, unlimited data and the free gift.

View Deal

What are the Samsung Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra like?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20:



The cheaper of the two devices, the Note 20 comes in below the Note 10 in price. That makes this perfect for those who have been looking to switch to the Note series but have been put off by affordability.

While it's by no means as powerful as the Ultra device, the Note 20 features a powerful rear triple camera set-up, a strong 4300mAh battery, a highly capable processor and more.

However, to get the price lower, Samsung has made some sacrifices. You won't get the same refresh rate as the Ultra, the screen comes at a lower resolution than expected and in general, it falls a bit below some other Samsung devices in specs.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra:

The bigger and more expensive of Samsung's two new devices, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra looks to be one of the best smartphones on the market right now... but that comes with a big cost.

The Note 20 Ultra lines up next to both the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in terms of price, making it a big investment.

However, for your money, you're getting a gigantic 6.9-inch Quad HD display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, a triple camera array on the back including a 50x zoom and even a high-powered processor with 12GB RAM.