Xbox Series X stock is back at Game, bundles available to pre-order

Xbox Series X stock is now available at Game to pre-order, but only bundles are available. The Xbox Series X usually costs £449.99, so you'll have to pay a bit extra as Game has thrown in some accessories and add-ons.

The cheapest bundle we've seen is just £499.96, and you get a t-shirt, hat and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The release date for these bundles is February 10.

The Xbox Series S is also available, with the cheapest bundle priced at £279.97. You get the console, along with a t-shirt and Xbox-themed hat. The Xbox Series S is also available on its own for £249.99.

You can also get either the Xbox Series X or Series S with Xbox All Access, which sees you pay £28.99 per month for an Xbox Series X and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The Xbox Series S costs £20.99 per month for the same deal.

Microsoft’s flagship console is extremely popular at the moment, with Xbox Series X stock continuing to fly off the shelves as soon as it arrives. While Microsoft has promised more stock is on the way, the next-gen system continues to be hard to find.

Xbox Series X console bundles: from £499.96 at Game

Want an Xbox Series X? Game is showing stock for Microsoft's flagship console again but only bundles are available. You can pre-order now with a February 10 release.

Xbox Series S console bundles: from £249.99 at Game

Game also has the Xbox Series S in stock, and bundles are available. Xbox All Access is also an option if you'd prefer to pay monthly.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.

