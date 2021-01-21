Xbox Series X stock is back at Game, bundles available to pre-order

Xbox Series X stock is now available at Game to pre-order, but only bundles are available. The Xbox Series X usually costs £449.99, so you'll have to pay a bit extra as Game has thrown in some accessories and add-ons.
The cheapest bundle we've seen is just £499.96, and you get a t-shirt, hat and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The release date for these bundles is February 10.
The Xbox Series S is also available, with the cheapest bundle priced at £279.97. You get the console, along with a t-shirt and Xbox-themed hat. The Xbox Series S is also available on its own for £249.99.
You can also get either the Xbox Series X or Series S with Xbox All Access, which sees you pay £28.99 per month for an Xbox Series X and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The Xbox Series S costs £20.99 per month for the same deal.
Microsoft’s flagship console is extremely popular at the moment, with Xbox Series X stock continuing to fly off the shelves as soon as it arrives. While Microsoft has promised more stock is on the way, the next-gen system continues to be hard to find.
- Where to buy Xbox Series X: all the retailers checked
Xbox Series X deal:
Xbox Series X console bundles: from £499.96 at Game
Want an Xbox Series X? Game is showing stock for Microsoft's flagship console again but only bundles are available. You can pre-order now with a February 10 release.
View Deal
Xbox Series S console bundles: from £249.99 at Game
Game also has the Xbox Series S in stock, and bundles are available. Xbox All Access is also an option if you'd prefer to pay monthly. View Deal
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.
Xbox Series X accessory deals
Not in the UK? Head to our where to buy Xbox Series X page, or check out the latest deals on accessories and controllers below:
Where to buy Xbox Series X in the UK
- Box: ballot system now live - register for a chance to buy
- Very: stock previously available - check for updates
- Argos: Xbox Series X stock previously flashing in and out
- Game: Xbox Series X bundles now available
- Currys: restock was expected at 1pm GMT but currently unavailable
- Amazon: 'currently unavailable' - check for updates
- John Lewis: Xbox Series X previously in stock - keep refreshing
- Microsoft: Xbox Series X previously in stock - keep refreshing
- Asda: Xbox Series X previously in stock - keep refreshing
- Smyths Toys: stock previously available - check for updates
- AO: awaiting stock - check for updates
- Shopto: awaiting stock - check for updates
Where to buy Xbox Series S UK
- Very: Xbox Series S previously in stock with extra controller
- Currys: Xbox Series S previously in stock
- Microsoft: Xbox Series S previously stock
- John Lewis: Xbox Series S previously in stock
- AO: Xbox Series S previously in stock with Game Pass - check for updates
- Amazon: awaiting stock - check for updates
- Argos: awaiting stock - check for updates
- Game: bundles now available