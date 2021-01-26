Xbox Series S restock: Microsoft store has the cheaper Xbox back in stock right now

Xbox Series S stock is back at the Microsoft store in the UK for £249.99 with free delivery. You can also save up to 20% on an additional controller, including the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, which has been discounted by £16.

The Xbox Series S continues to flash in and out of stock, and its popularity shows no sign of waning any time soon. While it doesn't quite rival the type of demand we've seen for Microsoft's flagship Xbox Series X, it still tends to sell out quickly, so don't hesitate if you've been after Microsoft's cheaper Xbox.

The Xbox Series S is the smallest, sleekest Xbox ever, and a whopping 60% smaller than the Xbox Series X. You still get the speed and performance of next-gen, but it's digital only and targets a lower resolution of 1440p in most games.

Where to buy Xbox Series S: all the retailers checked

Xbox Series S deals:

Xbox Series S: £249.99 at Microsoft Store

Very has the Xbox Series S in stock, and additional add-ons are available. The console will be delivered on January 29.View Deal

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were big sellers throughout 2020, and have been hard to find since pre-orders began in September. When stock does appear, it's usually snapped up pretty quickly.

The cheaper Xbox Series S allows for next-gen gaming at 1440p resolution and up to 120fps thanks to its modern GPU and powerful CPU. It's a great entry level system if you're new to the Xbox ecosystem.

We've cast our verdict on the Xbox Series S in our Xbox Series S review and we were impressed by Microsoft's cheaper albeit less powerful machine.

Xbox Series S accessory deals

Not in the US? Head to our where to buy Xbox Series S page, or check out the latest deals on accessories and controllers below: