HD DVD claims victory in HD laptop battle

Toshiba is claiming an early victory for its HD DVD format in West European HD laptops - with 70 per cent market share. The company says it will ship 30 million HD DVD drive equipped laptops by the end of 2007, 16 million of which will have found their ways into people's homes.

Toshiba says it now plans to secure its victory by introducing HD DVD drives into the majority of its lower-priced laptops, such its Satellite range. It says the move will give it "critical mass in the market". We'll just have to wait and see.