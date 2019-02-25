This TechRadar exclusive Onestream offer is the cheapest broadband deal around

When it comes to cheap broadband deals, there is one name that comes up time and time again - Onestream. It may not be the most widely known when it comes to internet packages but it is consistently one of the most affordable. And now, exclusively with TechRadar, it is offering a deal so cheap we can hardly believe it.

For the unbelievably low price of just £11.99, Onestream is offering up its standard unlimited broadband package. That's average speeds of 11Mb for roughly £12 a month - no catches, no loopholes, just a brilliant deal. We can tell you now that no offer comes close to that price, even when rewards and Mastercards are thrown in.

So if you want to get the UK's cheapest widely available broadband deal, scroll down to see all of the details below. But don't wait around too long, this deal comes to an end on March 10.

This exclusively cheap broadband deal

Onestream Flow Unlimited Broadband | 12 month contract | 11Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £11.99 per month

You don't need to pinch yourself, we can tell you that this deal is real. The idea of paying just £153.87 for an entire year of internet does take a while to get used to but we promise you, this really is how much it costs. If you're looking to pay as little as possible for your broadband there really is no other option that can come close to this.

Deal ends on March 10View Deal

How does this compare to other broadband deals?

So you already know you won't get a cheaper ADSL package than this, but what about fibre broadband deals?

When it comes to cheap fibre, your best option lies with TalkTalk right now. For just £19.95, you can currently get TalkTalk's Faster Fibre package, a bargain on fast speeds.

Or if you like your broadband packages filled with freebies, how about BT. For £29.99 BT is offering up its Superfast Fibre package with a £50 pre-paid Mastercard and exclusively with TechRadar, a M&S voucher worth £50.